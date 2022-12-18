Elle Macpherson’s Wellness Habits Are Inspiring, But Are They Attainable For You And Me?

Elle Macpherson prefers practicing mindfulness throughout the day. The Australian model and actress even has a wellness routine that she swears by for mindful living. Although her wellness habits are inspiring, are they really attainable for you and me?

In an interview with Body and Soul, the model discussed her wellness habits. While mindfulness is certainly on the rise and more women are making self-care a priority, Macpherson has next-level wellness habits.

From relaxing in her infrared sauna and eating groceries that are only “locally grown and organic,” the model has moved wellness from a priority to a must-have.

It’s a goal that many women would love to be able to obtain. As someone who eats healthy-ish myself, I crave opportunities to eat only organic and locally grown foods.

However, only buying groceries that are organic—let alone local—would greatly limit the amount of food that I could purchase here in the Midwest.

Plus, as a mom to three kids, sometimes it’s a battle just getting them to eat the one carrot on their plate. Oh, and let’s not forget about the cost. We all know that it takes money to eat healthily.

As a successful model and businesswoman, Macpherson can afford to purchase items that best fit into her wellness routine. In addition to local food, the actress also said she makes “regular appointments for acupuncture, chiropractic, breathwork and sound healing.”

We certainly admire the time and investment Macpherson dedicates to her wellbeing, but are there any aspects of her mindfulness habits that us normies can borrow from?

Surprisingly, yes! Thankfully, not all of the model’s wellness habits are costly and unattainable. A few of them can be done by most people, even moms who don’t have much time or money.

A Few Cost And Time-Effective Mindfulness Habits

As Macpherson pointed out in the below Instagram post, part of her wellness routine includes meditation. This is one low or no-cost mindfulness exercise that most of us can make time for. Plus, it can take as little as five minutes a day to practice.

As the model said, “When [it] comes to mindfulness… I take care of my mind, body and spirit every day with breath practice and meditation. My daily practice includes meditating in the morning for around 25 minutes – either guided, or in silence. I try to live my life in a perpetual flow of meditative connection rather than just at specified times.⁠”

Another part of Macpherson’s routine many of us can adopt is her “tea ceremony.” Although the model made it sound more high-brow than necessary, herbal tea at the end of the day is also my go-to. It’s a great way to calm nerves and relax at the end of a busy day.

Finally, Macpherson mentioned a habit that is good for all of us: being outdoors! As she said, “I love being outside and connecting to nature…hiking, biking, swimming or simply sitting in the fresh air and sunshine. I don’t have a set schedule. I go with the flow, but I go.”

This is great advice, especially for those of us who have a hectic schedule and need to just be able to go when we get the chance.

While some of the model’s wellness habits are unrealistic for many women, taking just a few minutes a day to go outdoors, drink tea, and meditate are practices that we all can try to adopt.

