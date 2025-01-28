elizabeth-hurley-unbuttons-her-kaftan-for-her-latest-beach-ready-look

Elizabeth Hurley turned on the charm, pairing her signature smile and ample cleavage to showcase the latest from her beachwear line. The 59-year-old Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star commanded attention as she struck a series of stunning poses in photos shared on Instagram Monday.

Hurley rocked a flowing white button-down kaftan elegantly decorated with intricate embroidered floral patterns. Leaving most of the buttons undone, she created a high slit that reached the top of her thigh, complemented by a deep, plunging neckline.

The Bedazzled star also sported a dramatic smoky eyeshadow and drew onlookers’ peepers in with a delicate silver pendant necklace.

“My new Hilda Kaftan- named after a lovely friend,” the captioned the series of snaps.

Of course, the middle-aged maven’s legion of over three million Instagram followers rushed to the comments to show their approval of the new spread.

“Absolutely stunning! Gorgeous outfit!” one fan exclaimed. “U are so beautiful. Love that look,” a second onlooker agreed. “Sexiest woman in the world,” a third fan declared.

Meanwhile, another Hurley lover noted the more naturalistic snaps compared to other celebs on social media.

“She’s going less hard on the filters, and I really love it, as a follower, and for her,” they wrote.

Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Directed Her in a Steamy Scene Last Year…

However, sultry poses to help move products are just a drop in the bucket for the veteran actress. Just last year, she was directed in a steamy love scene by her own son, Damian Hurley.

Written and directed by her son, Strictly Confidential pairs Hurley with actress Pear Chiravara. Still, the veteran actress insisted having her son’s hand guide her in a love scene was no big deal.

“It’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks out for you,” Hurley told Access Hollywood last year about being directed by her son.

“[It] was the same on this movie in a way, because the things that his script needed me to do in this weren’t necessarily always done in movies many times before,” she explained. “Having [my son] there meant I felt safe and looked after,” she added.

Having her son as a director was such a positive experience that she seemed open to doing it in the future.

“It’s kind of liberating to work with your family, I may do it again,” Hurley teased.

Meanwhile, the film didn’t quite land with critics. It currently holds a “rotten” 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.