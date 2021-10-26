Elizabeth Hurley Shows She’s Still Got It With Stunning Bikini Shot

Elizabeth Hurley gave her fans and followers a little treat a couple of days ago on Instagram. In her post, Hurley not only expressed how happy she was to be on vacation, but the actress also showcased her seemingly ageless body. Although her 2.1 million followers are used to seeing her in a bikini, Hurley’s recent post didn’t fail to stun her loyal fans.

Elizabeth Hurley Proves She’s Still Got It Going On

Model and actress Elizabeth Hurley couldn’t help but indulge in one of her classic bikini shots as she enjoyed her vacation. It had been six weeks since her last Instagram post that featured her stunning physique in a swimsuit, so the recent post was well-received by her fans.

Hurley dazzled in a greige bikini in the shot, featuring metal accents on the shoulder straps and waistline. To complement the gorgeous suit, Hurley accessorized with a pair of gold earrings and aviator sunglasses.

But, it was Hurley’s pose that really showed off her figure. “Oh yeeeeeees…finally sun, sea, and sun,” Hurley captioned the post. The 56-year-old knelt down in the sand while one hand playfully rested on her head. As she tousled her brown hair, Hurley gave the camera a slight smile.

Needless to say, Hurley’s arms, legs, and abs looked more toned and in shape than ever, which her fans quickly noticed. “Absolutely breathtaking beauty,” one follower wrote under the caption, and hundreds of others agreed.

How Does Elizabeth Hurley Stay So In Shape?

In an interview with Women’s Health, Hurley revealed the secret to her stunning figure, and it’s certainly not what people expected. Despite how toned her body is, Hurley claimed she doesn’t really go to the gym that often. “I don’t really do any set exercise, per se, because I prefer to get my exercise from doing something other than being in the gym,” Hurley said.

So, instead of going to the gym, Hurley finds little ways to keep her body healthy throughout the day. Also, the actress noted gardening and logging are some of the primary ways she stays healthy. “I am very active. I do a lot of exercise, but it’s really the gardening…cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do,” Hurley explained to Extra.

Although it’s pretty unconventional, there’s no argument Elizabeth Hurley’s exercise routine pays off. The actress is approaching 60 and effortlessly looks several years younger than her actual age.