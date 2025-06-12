Elizabeth Hurley Poses in ‘Birthday Suit’ as She Turns 60

Ready to celebrate a new decade in a bold way, Elizabeth Hurley posed in her birthday suit as she turned 60.

In her latest Instagram post, the Bedazzled star reflected on the last year of her 50s. She left little to the imagination in the photo accompanying the post.

“Happy birthday to me!” she declared in the caption of her birthday post. “This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the [Estée Lauder Companies] Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach.”

Elizabeth Hurley then hinted at her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus. “And… I’m in love,” she wrote with three red hearts. “Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends [and] family in the world.”

She then added, “Pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx.”

Billy Ray Cyrus Posts Sweet Tribute to Elizabeth Hurley on Her Birthday

Meanwhile, Billy Ray Cyrus took to his own Instagram to pay tribute to Elizabeth Hurley on her birthday.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life,” he wrote in the post, which featured a sweet picture of the couple.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus hard-launched their relationship on Easter. The country star posted a picture of himself kissing Hurley on the cheek while he wore bunny ears. “Happy Easter,” he captioned the post.

Billy Ray also spoke about the romance during his appearance on Apple Music Country’s The Ty Bentli Show. The country music star recalled meeting Hurley on the set of 2022’s Christmas in Paradise not long after his split from ex-wife Tish Cyrus.

“We did very few scenes together,” he pointed out. But the couple times we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there. We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.”

Cyrus then noted that he didn’t speak to Hurley for two years. She had reached out to him when he was going through a difficult time. The singer-songwriter said he didn’t know the number of the person who was texting him.

According to Cyrus, the text was along the lines of, “Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough, and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner.”

A source further shared the couple is “very different.” However, they “give off a great vibe together.”

“She’s great for him,” the insider said. “He’s been incredibly cheerful.”

Hurley spoke about the romance last month. “We are very happy,” she said, per PEOPLE. “We both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We’re happy together.”