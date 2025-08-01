elizabeth-hurley-and-her-85-year-old-mom-stun-in-matching-animal-print-swimwear

Hide your husbands and your grandpas… Elizabeth Hurley and her 85-year-old mom just set the bar high in matching animal-print swimwear…

The 60-year-old celebrated her mother Angela May Hurley’s 85th birthday in style, sharing a snap on Instagram of the duo rocking matching swimsuits and cover-ups from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. Talk about cougars on the prowl…

Elizabeth turned heads in a fierce animal-print bikini that flaunted her toned torso to perfection. She added a touch of elegance in a breezy, floor-length cover-up with intricate embroidery. A sleek necklace and voluminous, middle-parted hair completed the effortlessly sexy look.

Elizabeth’s mother sizzled like Bengay in a daring, plunging one-piece version of her daughter’s animal-print bikini, baring her curves with confidence. Channeling her inner bombshell, Angela topped it off with a flirty short-sleeve white cover-up.

“Twinning with my mama. We just celebrated her 85th birthday, in @elizabethhurleybeach of course,” the Bedazzled star wrote alongside the bold snap.

Elizabeth Hurley’s fans wasted no time showering her and her mom with compliments in the comments section, proving that beauty truly runs in the family. They even sent along plenty of birthday love for her fabulous mother.

“Your 85-year-old mama is beautiful. Happy Birthday and thank you for passing down those genes,” one fan wrote. “I love this!!! She looks amazing. Happy birthday to your mama!” a second fan added.

“I can’t believe I just zoomed in on an 85-year-old. Damn,” a third loverlorn fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, Hurley’s son, Damian, was amazingly not creeped out by his mother and grandma showing plenty of skin. He added a happy tearing up emoji, followed by several red heart emojis.

Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Posted a Sweet Birthday Tribute to His Grandma

Damian switched gears and shared a heartfelt post for his grandmother’s birthday—keeping it sweet and definitely PG-rated.

In the post, the model and film director showcased a sophisticated look, dressed in a black velvet suit jacket paired with matching velvet pants. Meanwhile, his grandmother Angela exuded elegance in a shimmering silver, floor-length gown as she continued celebrating her birthday in style.

“My beautiful Grandma’s 85th birthday dinner. My partner in crime since birth… I love you,” he wrote in the caption of the sweet post.

“Y’all look the same. Powerful genes. There’s nothing better than a good grandma. That keeps your heart warm for the rest of your life. Happy bday to her!” one IG user gushed in the comments.