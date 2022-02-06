How Elizabeth Gillies And Michael Corcoran Didn’t Let Their Age Gap Stop Them

Even if you don’t recognize Elizabeth Gillies‘ name, you probably recognize her face or voice from where. The singer-actress is best known for roles on Nickelodeon’s Victorious and The CW’s Dynasty. She’s also married to music producer and composer, Michael Corcoran, who is 20 years her senior. Despite her fans’ concerns about their large age gap, the couple seems to be quite happy together. Here’s the low down on Elizabeth Gillies’ husband and how they met.

How Elizabeth Gillies Met Michael Corcoran

Elizabeth Gillies is a singer and actor who got her start on Broadway at age 15. She went on to co-star in Nickelodeon’s Victorious with Victoria Justice and Gillies’ real-life BFF, Ariana Grande.

She has since gone on to star in the CW’s Dynasty reboot as Fallon Carrington. She’s also been featured in many of Grande’s artistic accomplishments, including singing on her Christmas album and appearing in the music videos for “Thank U Next” and “Right There.”

Gillies met her now-husband, Michael Corcoran, when they were working together on the Nickelodeon show, Victorious. At the time, Corcoran was 36-years-old, and Gillies was 16-years-old.

Gillies was one of the stars of the sitcom and Corcoran co-wrote and produced the songs Gillies sang on the show. Corcoran is also known for making music for other Nickelodeon shows like iCarly and Zoey 101.

Their Low-Key Dating Life

For the duration of their pre-marriage relationship, Gillies and Corcoran kept their dating life on the down-low for some obvious reasons. Gillies was 18, and Corcoran was 38 when they first started dating. But, they met as co-workers when she was only 16.

According to Gillies, “I always had a crush on him… But I played it cool.”

The couple dated for six years before tying the knot, but fans weren’t aware they were together until after the nuptials.

After Gillies’ show Dynasty got picked up for its third season, she convinced Corcoran to relocate to Atlanta so they could be together while filming. Corcoran agreed despite his love for California, and together, they bought a house in Atlanta. The day after they closed on the house, Corcoran proposed.

Gillies told Vogue, “When we got there, he started leading me down to the backyard… I had no idea what he was doing. All of a sudden he got down on one knee and proposed to me right there. I was totally surprised. It was a perfect proposal.”

Liz And Michael Had A Sweet Micro Wedding

The couple originally planned to get married on April 25, 2020, when the pair would be 27 and 47, respectively. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, things didn’t go as they had hoped.

“Once we saw how dire the situation was, we knew we had to postpone,” she told Vogue. “It was a no-brainer for us. Aside from the obvious travel and crowd restrictions, it didn’t feel right to be celebrating in such a big way when there was so much going on in the world. It would have been in poor taste to burden people by asking them to risk their lives to come to our wedding. There were more important things to focus on. Our wedding could wait.”

But, as was true for so many, the state of the world started to change the couple’s view of their dream wedding.

According to Gillies, “…as time went on, we decided a big wedding was no longer something that made sense for us. The virus really put things into perspective. That being said, we did want to get married as long as it could be done in a safe and intimate setting with a group that we trusted.”

The pair picked a venue in New Jersey near Gillies’ family. For Gillies, safety was the number one priority, so flying across state lines was a definite no-go. Instead, they opted to drive a Class A RV with their dogs to the venue. On August 8th, the small wedding of only 10 guests went off without a hitch, and Gillies was over the moon, saying, “I’m very happy with the way [it] turned out. I don’t think I would’ve had it any other way.”

Some Fans Didn’t Take The Wedding News Well

Even with the many precautions they took and their very private approach, Gillies’ wedding announcement on Instagram attracted more than just congratulations for the newlyweds. The wedding photo was the first time most of the public had heard of this unlikely match. Many fans expressed concern for Gillies’ relationship. Accusations of grooming and the couples’ questionable age gap flooded Twitter and Gillies’ Instagram comments.

Fans aren’t wrong to express their worry, however, Gillies and Corcoran seem genuinely happy together. As Gillies said, “At the end of the day, it’s about you and the person you love. The rest doesn’t matter.”