Elderly Virginia Man Sentenced For Murdering Disabled Man Who Knocked On His Door

A 74-year-old man, Leroy Frank King, will most likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for fatally shooting 38-year-old Albert Patrick Johnson, a disabled man, who mistakenly knocked on his door back in 2023.

Videos by Suggest

According to a Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office release, King was sentenced on July 11 to 25 years in prison. A judge spent 20 years off his sentence and will serve three years of supervised probation should he be released from prison. If King survives, he will be 99 years old at the end of his prison sentence.

Previously, King pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder. On April 1, 2025, a jury convicted King of both charges.

“Mr. King had no right to shoot the victim, and, both at his age and with his prior conduct, he absolutely should have known better,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said. “I extend my condolences to Mr. Johnson’s family for losing their loved one in such a senseless way. He did nothing wrong.”

Murdered After Knocking On Wrong Door

Back on June 20, 2023, at around 5:30 p.m., Johnson mistakenly knocked on King’s door at his Pleasant Avenue residence. He had previously knocked on the door earlier in the day. As a result, King shouted at Johnson for standing outside his door. Then, he grabbed a handgun and shot Johnson twice in the neck and torso.

Emergency responders pronounced Johnson dead at the scene. Shortly after, King was arrested as he exited his apartment.

As reported by WAVY, Johnson was a disabled man after suffering injuries as a teenager. He had intended to talk with King’s neighbor. However, he knocked on the wrong door twice, leading to the fatal outcome.

According to attorney Fatehi, Leroy Frank King, who had been convicted of shooting a different neighbor back in 2003, continued to affirm he had committed no crime. Fatehi labeled him a “continuing danger to the public,” saying that his sentence “fits his crime.”

“My prosecutors and I will continue to focus our resources on prosecuting the individuals who kill in our city,” Fatehi added.

In his obituary, Johnson is described lovingly by his family, revealing he intended to become a “hip-hop star.

“Albert had a captivating spirit, and an aura that would light up any room he entered,” the obituary read. “Albert will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his family and friends.”