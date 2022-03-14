Who Is Edward Norton’s Wife? All About Shauna Robertson

Edward Norton became an instant star after he wowed audiences as a dual-personality murder suspect in the 1996 thriller, Primal Fear. It was his debut movie role and the performance earned him Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor. Since then, Norton’s career has flourished thanks to meaty roles in notable films such as The People vs. Larry Flynt, American History X, Fight Club, Moonrise Kingdom, and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). He’s also dated a number of Hollywood starlets, including Salma Hayek and Courtney Love. But today, Norton has settled down with film producer, Shauna Robertson. Here’s what we know about Edward Norton’s wife.

Who Is Shauna Robertson?

Shauna Robertson was born in Ontario, Canada, on December 18th, 1975. According to the Los Angeles Times, she dropped out of high school at the age of 16 and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in film production.

(Ian Tuttle / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize )

Robertson told the Los Angeles Times that her upbringing helped prepare her for a career in show business. “It’s good early training to have an incredibly irresponsible family,” she explained. “It forces a young person to take responsibility, to be organized. My mother called me the benevolent dictator because I liked things done in an efficient way.”

It clearly worked—today Robertson is a successful producer and is best known for her collaborations with Judd Apatow on films like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Pineapple Express.

Shauna Robertson And Edward Norton Got Hitched In 2012

Norton has always been extremely tight-lipped when it comes to his personal life, so we don’t know how the couple met (though we suspect it was from mutual friends in the industry). But we do know that they dated for six years before getting engaged in November 2011.

When the engagement news came out, Courtney Love (who’s never one to be shy about speaking to the press) told Page Six she was thrilled for her ex (to whom she had been engaged back in the late ‘90s). “Wow, it’s about time,” she told the publication. “He’s 41, they’ve been together for six years. He needs to have babies. I wonder what kind of ring he got her? He bought me a ruby.”

(Michael Caulfield / Getty Images for NBCUniversal)

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Atlas, in 2013. These days, Norton and Robertson continue to keep their family life away from the prying eyes of the public. While this is something that’s always been important to Norton, he says it’s become even more true as his life and career priorities have shifted.

“I would say personal life, family life, you want to balance things, but it’s an interesting paradox because being an actor is not a thing you do all the time,” he told the Independent in 2015. “If you are lucky enough, it leaves a lot of time to engage in other things and if you are engaged in other things that are really compelling or interesting or challenging to a different part of your brain or your personality, paradoxically it raises the threshold that a piece of work has to meet to interest you and pull you away from all that other stuff. Whereas before my ambition was almost unilaterally focused on acting, it’s not anymore.”

Perhaps his next project will be becoming a dad for the second time!