Ed Sheeran Trips, Falls on Stage in Front of Massive Japan Crowd: ‘Nailed It’

Only Ed Sheeran can make falling look effortlessly. The singer recently took a stumble on stage during one of his concerts for his Mathematics world tour. Rather than scurrying away to lick his wounds and pride, Sheeran shared the video online with fans.

The singer was humble enough to make fun of himself and the incident. In the video, Sheeran prepared to rush on the stage. However, he appears to trip up and rolled over onto his back near the mic.

Sheeran captioned the video with “Styled it out.” In response to the video, fans shared lyrics from Sheeran’s song “Thinking Out Loud.” Specifically the line, “When your legs don’t work like they used to before….” poking fun at the incident.

Another shared the lyrics from “Castle on the Hill,” writing, “When I was 6 years old, I broke my leg….”

Another appreciated the bravery of Sheeran, writing, “The fact that you didn’t have to give us the behind the scenes footage but you did anyway 😂” Yet another commented, “I’m going to learn how to recover from my life’s falls like Ed when I grow up!”

Ed Sheeran is Clumsy

Sheeran has always had a self-deprecating sense of humor. According to Business Insider, the singer made fun of his various red-carpet appearances. Sheeran felt that he looked extremely awkward in his pictures.

“Be wary of anyone that likes the red carpet “I just look mad awkward, don’t I?” Sheeran said of the photos. “I hate red carpets.”

In an interview with ABC, Sheeran has also called himself “a very clumsy person.” This was after he broke some bones in a bike wreck.

“I broke my wrist, my elbow and my rib,” he said Saturday. “When it happened, I got up and was like, ‘That hurt’ and then cycled to the pub. Went home, went to sleep and then woke up at 5 o’clock in the morning in a lot of pain. And then went to the hospital.”

At the time, Sheeran ended up canceling shows. So a fall on stage is on brand.

“I do a one-man show, so me not having my arms is half of the show,” he explained. “I tried to say ‘I’ll carry on doing the shows,’ but they said if I put any more stress on it, I might not be able to play again.”