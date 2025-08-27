ed-kelce-reveals-how-long-his-son-travis-and-taylor-swift-have-been-engaged

Not all heroes wear capes, and Ed Kelce is ready to share all the details about his son, Travis, and Taylor Swift’s engagement.

While speaking to the Cleveland, Ohio, media outlet News5Cleveland, Ed revealed the NFL star proposed to the pop icon almost two weeks ago. Travis got down on one knee while at a garden outside his home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

“Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago,” Ed shared. “He was going ot put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”

Ed Kelce said he encouraged Travis to keep things simple while proposing to Taylor. “I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event… When you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

The older Kelce pointed out that Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, was telling Travis to do the same thing. Continuing to speak about Travis’ grand proposal, Ed said, “He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine.’ They got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”

Ed said he received word about the proposal while attending a Philadelphia Eagles’ open practice. “They started FaceTiming me and their mom and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.”

Ed Kelce Said He Knew Travis Was Going to Propose to Taylor For Months

While continuing to speak about Travis and Taylor, Ed Kelce said he knew about the proposal for months.

Ed even admitted to expecting his son to ask the question during the 2024 NFL season. He pointed out that he has not seen his son happier than he is with the pop star.

“We actually went to a thing in KC Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing of The Kingdom, and went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner,” Ed said. “And we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It’s truly kinda neat.”

Although the engagement is still pretty new, Ed Kelce added he is very much prepared for the upcoming nuptials. “They’re just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven’t sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields,” he added.