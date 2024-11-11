Beloved Musician Janusz Olejniczak Dead at 72, Cause of Death Revealed

Janusz Olejniczak, the Polish pianist who is best known for his piano-playing part in the 2002 Oscar-winning film The Pianist, passed away.

He was 72 years old.

In a statement to Newsweek, Olejniczak’s family confirmed that he died on Oct. 21. The cause of death was a heart attack. They also praised the musician for his “extraordinary musical sensitivity, especially in the interpretations of music by Frederic Chopin.”

Aleksander Laskowski, a spokesperson for the Frederic Chopin Institute, stated the staff was “deeply saddened” by the loss of Janusz Olejniczak. Laskowski also described the late pianist as “one of the most outstanding contemporary performers of Chopin’s music” and an excellent educator.

Composer Jerzy Maksymiuk, a personal friend of Olejniczak, also stated that the late musician’s “sensitive soul and extraordinary talent transpired throughout his interpretations.” He also created a “unique aura.”

Janusz Olejniczak started his music career in the early ‘70s at the age of 18. He was a laureate of the 8th International Frederic Chopin Piano Competition.

More than 30 years after becoming a professional musician, Olejniczak was cast to play the piano parts for Roman Polanski’s 2002 film, The Pianist. The film earned three Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Actor.

Frederic Chopin Institute Pens Lengthy Tribute to Janusz Olejniczak

In a post on Instagram, the Frederic Chopin Institute posted a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to Janusz Olejniczack.

“Janusz Olejniczak was one of the world’s most outstanding artists,” the post reads. “Endowed with extraordinary sensitivity and beautiful tone, he interpreted the works of Fryderyk Chopin in a deeply moving and individual way.”

The institute also stated that during his career, Olejniczak had numerous recordings, both in contemporary and historical instruments.

“He knew how to share the beauty of music not only with his loving audience, performing almost every year at the Chopin and His Europe festivals,” the institute pointed out. “But also with young musicians, for whom he was an authority, an open and empathetic mentor.”

The institute added that Olejniczak was one of the most important Polish pianists of the last hundred years.

Admirers of the musician took to the comment to share inspiring words about him.

“Inspiration for me to go back to the piano since The Pianist soundtrack,” one admirer wrote. “… RIP.”

Another declared, “Devastating news for the music community and great loss for us all. His way of playing piano was always such an extraordinary experience.”