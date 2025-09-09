‘DWTS’ Pro Hadn’t Seen Her Celebrity Partner Since Cast Reveal

With the 34th season of DWTS set to premiere on Sept. 16, contestants are preparing for the first dance number.

Except for one set of partners.

In a post on her Instagram Story, DWTS pro Jenna Johnson revealed she hadn’t seen her celebrity partner, Corey Feldman, since the cast reveal on Sept. 3.

“So many people have been, like, ‘Where are your TikToks with Corey? What’s happening?'” Johnson wrote, per Us Weekly. To be completely honest, I actually haven’t seen him since Good Morning America.”

Johnson further revealed that Feldman “had some previous work engagements and personal stuff going on” following the cast reveal. “So I haven’t seen him since [we were in] New York,” she noted. “And I am eagerly awaiting him getting back so we can get back into the studio to dance and then to do all the content things. I’ve been loving all of the couples posts. It’s been so fun to see.”

Johnson, who won the DWTS famous Mirrorball trophy last year with The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadel, went on to be more optimistic about the situation. “I love the show so much, I love being part of it. I’m so grateful to be asked back, and I’m excited for this season.”

The professional dancer has been on the show for 14 seasons. She previously took to her Instagram account to announce Feldman as her partner.

“Meet my partner for Season 34,” she wrote in the post, which featured new promo images. ” COREY FELDMAN. Soooooo beyond excited to be back for my 14th season on DWTS!!! A dream come true to be back doing what I love the most.”

The ‘DWTS’ Pro Was Finally Able to Reunite With Her Dancing Partner

Not long after Johnson revealed she hadn’t seen Feldman, the professional dancer and her celebrity partner finally reunited and got started on their first DWTS number.

In her latest Instagram Story post, Johnson is seen in the dance studio with Feldman. Both were wearing workout clothes and looking like they were ready to tackle some dance moves.

“Omg we’re BACK!!!!” Johnson wrote.

Feldman recently spoke to TMZ about the upcoming season and how he’s preparing. “It’s a lot of work,” The Goonies star said on Sept. 7. “But I’m grateful to learn. I’m grateful to be a student. It’s nice.”