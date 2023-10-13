‘DWTS’ Host Makes Embarrassing On-Air Blunder About Actress Who Passed Away In 2016

Talk about embarrassing! Dancing With the Stars host Julianne Hough made a cringey flub on live television

Viewers continue to poke fun at the mortified co-host after she made an innocent but awkward comment while chatting with contestant Barry Williams.

The 69-year-old former Brady Bunch actor got emotional as he talked about Florence Henderson, his co-star from the show that first aired in the late 60’s. In his speech, Williams shared how Henderson inspired him to appear on the show.

Following a captivating Tango performance alongside his DWTS partner, Peta Murgatroyd, Williams approached the elevated platform to speak with Hough, 35, anticipating his score.

She asked: “When you’re out there dancing, are you feeling something? Are you channeling something?”

“As a matter of fact, yes.” Williams replied. “Florence Henderson was on this show and she was a friend but a mentor as well and she is the one who encouraged me to do Dancing With the Stars so I’m feeling Florence here.”

Florence Henderson

Credit: Orange County Register

“Well I’m sure she is just rooting for you,” Julianne replied before throwing it to the judges to deliver their scores.

What Hough didn’t seem to know, was that Henderson, who competed on season 11 of DWTS, died in 2016 at the age of 82. She was the fifth contestant to be eliminated that season. She passed away due to heart failure.

ABC

Although the moment was brief, fans were quick to notice.

Many viewers went to X (formerly Twitter) and teased the professional dancer for not knowing that Henderson had passed away:

Does Julianne not realize Florence passed away in 2016? 🤔 The way she said, "I'm sure she's rooting for you!" to Barry sounded odd. #DWTS — Becca ❤💛 (@beccadance8) October 11, 2023

Could someone tell Julianne Hough that Florence Henderson is dead? Yikes! #dwts pic.twitter.com/J8QyU0MM7B — Susan Moses (@susmoses) October 11, 2023

Not Julianne not knowing Florence Henderson is dead 😬😬 “I’m sure she’s out there rooting for you!” #dwts — j.cole (@colettaPUMPS) October 11, 2023

Someone let Julianne Hough know Florence Henderson is dead.#DWTS — Krystle #Kraze Stan 🤓🌊🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔴⚫ (@Kryingkrys) October 11, 2023

It seemed like Hough genuinely did not know about Florence Henderson’s death. Not everyone is perfect! Hopefully this all dies down soon. We can all agree it could have been a lot worse.