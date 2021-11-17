‘DWTS’ Derek Hough Give Heartbreaking Health Update, Fans React

Derek Hough just shared a health update on social media with fans and many are worried about the dancer. In the video, Hough revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

Hough: ‘I Feel Okay’

The professional dancer stressed that this was a breakthrough case, saying, “I feel okay, I feel strong. I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can.” Hough also shared that he is quarantining and told friends and followers to “stay safe.”

This is coming at a busy time for the star. Hough captioned his video, “UPDATE: This week’s shows in Vegas will be rescheduled for a date soon, stay tuned and I’ll announce the new dates shortly!” This also means the Dancing With the Stars judge won’t be able to attend the show’s grand finale next week.

Followers were quick to comment their well wishes. “Get better soon friend,” Maria Menounos wrote. Previous DWTS partner Amy Purdy commented, “Sending you love & healing thoughts! Get better soon friend.”

Hough Has Quarantined Before

This isn’t Hough’s first brush with COVID. Earlier in the show’s season, the dancer had to leave the show and go into isolation after potentially being exposed to the virus. However, he came out healthy and was able to return to the show the following week.

Hough did not mention whether or not girlfriend Hayley Erbert would be joining him in quarantine, as she has been performing as part of his Vegas series with him and appearing on Dancing With the Stars.

We hope Hough gets well soon!