Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Ava Announces Exit from WWE

Ava, daughter of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is officially tapping out of the organization that made her father a household name after a six-year run.

On Jan. 30, Ava, whose real name is Simone Alexandra Garcia Johnson, took to Instagram to announce the end of her time with the professional wrestling promotion.

The 24-year-old explained that she chose not to renew her WWE contract. Her departure, following an appearance on NXT earlier this week, came as a surprise.

This past Tuesday was my last appearance on NXT and subsequently WWE,” she wrote. “Thank you to all who have cheered, watched, and supported me through my journey. While my decision to not renew my contract was very difficult, it’s also a new turning point in my life. It has been an honor and a privilege to be Ava.”

She captioned the post with a simple “Thank you.”

WWE Issues Rare Statement About Ava Leaving the Organization

Ava spent the last three years as NXT’s general manager. Before her front-office role, she flexed her villainous side in the ring, competing in six matches as part of the Schism faction. A six-year WWE veteran, she also holds the title of the company’s first-ever fourth-generation superstar.

Dwayne Johnson, his daughter Simone, and his mother Ata at the ‘Skyscraper’ premiere in NYC on July 10, 2018. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

WWE issued a statement about Ava’s departure.

“WWE thanks and applauds Simone Garcia Johnson for her stellar work as Ava and beyond,” the company said. “Her passion, dedication, and impact were felt across the entire NXT and WWE community. We wish her the very best in all future endeavors.”

Professional wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp pointed out on X that WWE doesn’t usually release statements about departing talent.

Ava is the eldest of Dwayne Johnson’s three children. Her father serves on the Board of Directors for TKO Group Holding, the parent company of WWE and UFC.