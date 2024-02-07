‘Dune: Part 2’ Stars React to Viral Popcorn Bucket: ‘That’s Not Okay’

Following the viral images of the Dune: Part 2 popcorn bucket, the sci-fi film’s cast is sharing their thoughts about the unsettling merchandise item.

During their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Feb. 1, cast members Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler spoke about the bucket. It is styled after Dune’s fictional sandworm.

“I’m good, I’m okay,” Zendaya said when the late-night talk show host encouraged her to put her hand in the bucket to get some popcorn. Pugh was pretty blunt about the Dune: Part 2 bucket. “That’s not okay,” she said. “Who made that? That’s not ok. That’s wrong.”

Kimmel pointed out that it’s difficult to get popcorn out of the bucket. “It’s not ideal for eating,” he added.

As the cast also discussed the NSFW jokes about the bucket, Zendaya declared, “The jokes write themselves.”

The Dune: Part 2 popcorn buckets have even caught the eyes of Saturday Night Live scriptwriters. During last week’s episode, the SNL cast did a sketch featuring a song about the buckets.

“I’ve been ready for this moment for a long, long time and it’s happening tonight,” Marcello Hernandez as “Rudy” sings. “Been waiting for someone special and now that I’ve found it, it finally feels so right. I’m a gentle teenage boy with an innocent heart but you found a way to touch it — and now that my parents are gone, I’m going to lose my virginity to the Dune popcorn bucket.”

According to its IMDb synopsis, Dune: Part 2 follows Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Chalamet, Zendaya, Butler, and Pugh star in the film with Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson.

‘Dune: Part 2’ Stars Zendaya and Florence Pugh Discuss Character Changes in the Upcoming Sequel

While speaking to Screenrant, Dune: Part 2 stars Zendaya and Florence Pugh have an in-depth conversation about the character development of Pugh’s Princess Irulan in the upcoming sequel.

“Ooh. Biggest character change?” Pugh said. “I don’t know, I don’t think there was a massive difference. I think she…”

Zendaya interjected, “Holds quite true.”

Pugh continued, “Yeah, and I also think that she’s allowed to grow, which is a wonderful thing. I like how, in this movie, we don’t get all of her. And I like how she grows almost similarly to the book.”

Also speaking to Zendaya about Chani’s relationship with Paul, the actress said, “The love story isn’t necessarily just given; it’s not something that to her even feels natural. I don’t think she’s ever even allowed herself to think of the concept of falling in love, and now it’s being presented in the least likely person.”

Dune: Part 2 will hit theaters on March 1.