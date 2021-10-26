‘Dune’ Directors Cut? Jason Momoa Wants One, What Does Denis Villeneuve Think?

The legacy of Zach Snyder could be in how fans view directors cuts. The Justice League famously got rereleased with hours of additional footage and reshoots. Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune is in theaters this week, and Jason Momoa is already pining for a directors cut. Here’s what’s going on.

Momoa Wants The Cut

Momoa is one of the many stars of Dune and also happened to be a central character in Synder’s Justice League as well. He knows a thing or two about director’s cuts, and he recently said an extended version of Dune exists. In an interview with The New York Times Magazine, Momoa said, “You know what they need to do? They need to make the four-to-six-hour version of the first half. It’s like, ‘Let’s watch the four-to-five-hour movie like a TV show; I can choose when I want to watch the whole thing.’ I want to see Denis’ whole vision. I don’t want it to be trimmed.” This outcry for a longer version made its way back to Villeneuve. He sang a very different tune.

It Doesn’t Exist

Villeneuve spoke to NME about the so-called “Villeneuve Cut.” He responded to Momoa; “I love Jason but such a thing doesn’t exist! The Director’s Cut is what people are watching in theatres right now. There will be no other cut. Yes, I could have made a much longer, more contemplative movie, but that was not the plan.” When pressed by the interviewer, Villeneuve doubled down: “it doesn’t exist!”

Perhaps Momoa was only thinking out loud, or maybe Villeneuve is lying through his teeth, but it seems like the latter may be the one to trust in this situation. It’s true that Dune doesn’t begin to cover the entire novel. Fret not, for there’s hopefully more Dune coming soon.

Could Be More ‘Dune’ Soon

Before Dune, Villeneuve was best known for Blade Runner 2049, the direct sequel to Ridley Scott’s classic. The original Blade Runner famously had a director’s cut which is far more beloved than its theatrical release. For what it’s worth, there is a four-hour version of Blade Runner 2049 in the ether, but Villeneuve doesn’t think it will ever get released.

The epic film broke records for HBO Max, so Dune 2 is already in the works. Villeneuve is also working on a Dune television series right now, called Dune: The Sisterhood. After decades without a Dune, it seems an expanded universe is imminent. Whether it’s Dune or 2049, the powers that be need to release the Villeneuve cut.