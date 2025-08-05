‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Welcomes Baby, Reveals First Photos

A Duck Dynasty star just added another duckling to their flock. Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their third child.

Videos by Suggest

The 28-year-old reality TV star and podcaster announced the arrival of her third daughter on Instagram Sunday. Coincidentally, the news came as an episode of her show featuring her gender reveal party aired.

Robertson shared her baby girl’s name on Instagram, which is tied to her family heritage.

“And while we are having a reveal party… Meet Kit Carroway Huff,” Robertson wrote alongside the sweet post.

Sadie and Christian’s daughters, Honey James (3) and Haven Belle (2), were captured meeting their newborn sister for the first time during a heartwarming visit to the hospital after her arrival.

Image via Instagram / Sadie Robertson

“In LOVE with our little Kit!!! She is a dream,” Sadie’s mother, Korie Robertson, gushed in the comments section.

“The name, I’m crying. Miss Kay’s name,” one Duck Dynasty fan wrote, noting the family homage with the baby’s name.

“It’s my middle name too,” Sadie replied. “We all share it.”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Share a Follow Up Baby Picture

On Monday, Sadie posted another heartwarming photo of herself cradling her newest addition while resting and recovering at home.

“Kit – Bearing Christ, Pure. God has handcrafted every detail of her story, and we are just in awe of His goodness,” the fitness influencer wrote.

Image via Instagram / Sadie Robertson

“We can’t wait to watch all that He has for her life unfold. Soaking it all in,” she added.

“I love the meaning of her name so much. Can’t wait to see her grow and bring the meaning of her name to life,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “So awesome!!! Enjoy every second! She’s so cute!” a second fan added.

Robertson announced her third pregnancy on Instagram with black-and-white family photos earlier this year, saying, “Our hearts are so full. Another little love joining the Huff family.”



Earlier this year, A&E announced that Duck Dynasty: The Revival would return eight years after its final episode. The show follows Willie Robertson, his wife Korie, their adult children John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella, Rebecca, and their grandchildren.

Duck Dynasty ran for 11 seasons from 2012 to 2017.