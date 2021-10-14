Dua Lipa’s Crochet Skull Outfit Turns Heads, But Her Shoes Are Stealing The Show

Some outfits are good; others are great. And some, like Dua Lipa’s recent Lago di Como outfit, are amazing.

The British pop star’s look featured (more than) a few of my favorite things. From the kitschy crochet to the Halloween-meets-cute vibe, I’m here for it. We’re all here for it.



Oh, and did I mention that super subtle anime reference?

Halloween Meets High Fashion In The 1970s

Dua Lipa’s matching crop top and mini skirt set came from the GCDS Spring 2022 collection, but it couldn’t be more perfect for mid-October.

However, this set isn’t just for spooky season lovers. A closer look reveals the woven skull and crossbones to be nods to the One Piece logo.

This isn’t the first time the singer has mentioned her love of anime. In a 2020 Wired interview, she cited Ponyo as her favorite series. “It’s the cutest,” she said. “I’m just obsessed with it.”

So, it’s no surprise that Dua Lipa also loves GCDS. The Italian streetwear line combines pop culture and high fashion in bold, eye-catching ways. Take, for example, these knee-high, lime green Jurassic Park boots.

Finally, for a flirty touch, the barely-there skirt features a floor-length sweep of black fringe. It’s an outfit you could see Cher wearing back in 1973, regardless of whether she even knows what One Piece is.

The Cherry On Top (Er, Bottom)

The anime-inspired matching set is great on its own. But in true Dua Lipa fashion, the singer took the look one step further. This time, it was with a pair of sky-high platform heels.

Excuse me—not just sky-high platform heels. These Mary Janes are also dripping in blue, yellow, and green glitter. Go-go white patent leather (because why not?) breaks up the glitz.

Dua Lipa is already fairly tall. She stands at 5’8”, inches above average. But in these show-stopping heels, she stands easily above six feet. Add “defying gravity and foot pain” to her resume, please and thanks.

“I would crumble and fall in these bad boys,” one IG user commented. Same, girl.

Between the shoes and the One Piece nod, the internet has gone wild over this outfit. But for Dua Lipa, this is just another walk in the park (or, you know, Italian resort).

Dua Lipa has a long history of being a fashion icon. And her recent dive into all things retro, kawaii, and couture is bound to keep the amazing outfits coming.