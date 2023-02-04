Get An Instantly Slimmer Silhouette With This Easy Style Hack

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

There are a number of tips and tricks that can help you achieve an hourglass figure or slimming effect. For instance, dressing according to the golden ratio is recommended to make anyone look taller and slimmer, regardless of weight.

Monochromatic outfits are another great way to make yourself appear longer and leaner. Many of us love our all-black ensembles or other dark colors to smooth over the areas we want a little more coverage.

While most of these tips focus on color and style, the fabrics you wear can also have a profound effect on your silhouette—and this goes beyond how stretchy, thin, or lightweight they might be. In this case, we’re talking about wearing a very specific fabric.

Metallic fabric is eye-catching in a way that, with the proper styling, can produce an instant slimming effect. We know flashy metallic may not be the first fabric you think of when it comes to hiding unwanted curves, but it makes sense when you think about it.

A metallic texture plays on the principle of light and shadow to guide the eye. Similar to the way light is used in paintings and makeup to draw the eye to some areas and away from others (think: highlighting and contouring), metallics can reflect light to visually slim your figure.

Using the right combination of metallic pieces with solid-colored basics will help you achieve this amazing sculpting effect. We’ve rounded up some of the best ways to incorporate metallics into your wardrobe.

Metallic Jackets

Try pairing a metallic jacket with a neutral top and bottom to highlight the glam. You can see below how the shorter, structured jacket with a looser bottom helps cinch the waist and flatten the tummy, instantly resulting in a slimmer silhouette.

On the other hand, you could choose a longer jacket to elongate your figure and make the metallic fabric the defining feature of your ensemble.

Metallic Skirts

Metallic skirts are super in this season, but to achieve maximum va va voom, opt for a high-waisted A-line skirt. The shiny, flowy movement on bottom will help create a beautifully balanced appearance.

Metallic Pants

We’ve also noticed some modern iterations of the fierce glam rock pants from the ’70s and ’80s. While embracing similar heavy metal hues, this high-shine trend kicks tackiness to the curb. Consider balancing out your look by pairing a wide leg with a more figure-hugging top.

Alternatively, you can match a pair of skinny metallic bottoms with a black top and/or long jacket to slim your upper half.

No matter what style you choose, the key to making metallic fabrics look chic is to invest in quality-made pieces. Opt for leather or faux leather metallics, silks or satins, and as much as possible, avoid polyester.