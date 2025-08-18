Drunken Comedian Forcibly Removed From Mick Jagger’s Birthday Party

A comedian confessed to being booted from Mick Jagger’s 82nd birthday bash after partying a little too hard.

Rob Beckett, 38, attended the star-studded celebration at NYC’s Chelsea hotspot The Rex Rooms as Jimmy Carr’s plus one. The guest list featured big names like Ronnie Wood, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mariella Frostrup, and Lulu Guinness. Beckett, however, wrapped up his rock ‘n’ roll night in a much less glamorous way.

On The Parenting Hell podcast, Beckett confessed he showed up to Mick Jagger’s party already a few drinks in—courtesy of Oasis’s reunion gig at Wembley earlier that night.

“It was a tiny little back room and Mick Jagger was there,” Beckett said on the podcast.

“Obviously, a lot of his ex-wives and children from his ex-wives,” the English comedian recalled of the attendees. “There was Mariella Frostrup, someone Guinness – Lulu – this sort of fashion lady who looked like Lady Gaga, Sacha Baron Cohen, Ronnie Wood… It was really nice. They were really chatty and hospitable.”

Of course, Beckett managed to say hello to the Rolling Stones legend. However, he admitted he never got around to chatting with Jagger, who was busy being the center of attention in another room.

The Moment the Comedian Realized He Was Too Drunk For Mick Jagger’s Party

Instead, he spent time talking to Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally, while realizing he was getting too drunk to keep up with them.

“I’ve had six pints of lager, two espresso martinis. I’d say a bottle and a half of rosé,” Beckett confessed.

“I’m [standing] there wearing a Stone Island anorak with a vodka and soda after being on a motorbike, chatting to Ronnie and Sally Wood and Jimmy Carr, and I’m just talking absolute s***,” he added.

Realizing the situation was getting out of control, Beckett decided to leave. However, it wasn’t a quiet exit.

“I got like frogmarched out by four people that were holding on to me,” he admitted with a laugh. “Maybe I got kicked out, I don’t know! They’re walking me out like they’re extracting me. Like I’m a Rolling Stone and there’s 10,000 people trying to grab me.”

The party carried on without him. However, Beckett still looks back on that night with fondness.

‘It was one of the best nights of my life,’ he insisted, proving that nothing says rock ‘n’ roll like being kicked out in style.