Drummer From Beloved ’70s/’80s Rock Band Dead at 74: Bandmate Announces Death of Gilson Lavis

Gilson Lavis, the veteran drummer best known for his work with the British New Wave rock band Squeeze, has died.

The drummer’s death on Nov. 5 was announced by his former bandmate Jools Holland in an Instagram post.

“I’m very sad to report that Gilson Lavis, my dear friend and long-standing drummer, passed away at his home in Lincolnshire last night,” Holland wrote alongside a series of photos featuring Lavis.

“On behalf of my Orchestra, Squeeze, the many musicians who have worked with and befriended Gilson over the years, and all the people he has supported through the AA fellowship, I send our love and sympathy to Nikki and Gilson, his dear wife and son,” Holland added.

No cause of death was provided. Lavis was 74.

Born in Bedford, England, in 1951, Lavis joined Squeeze in 1976. He played on some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Cool for Cats,” “Up the Junction” and “Labelled with Love.”

Drummer Gilson Lavis performing in 1982. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Lavis battled alcoholism while touring with Squeeze, but later achieved sobriety and began supporting others through Alcoholics Anonymous. He continued performing with Holland as a member of Jools Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra until retiring from music in 2024.

In addition to being a musician, he was also an artist, known for painting and sketching portraits of fellow performers like Eric Clapton and Amy Winehouse. His artwork was exhibited in London and New York, according to the BBC.

Fans and Colleagues Pay Tribute to Prolific Drummer Gilson Lavis

Meanwhile, the comments section to Holland’s post sharing the news of Lavis’ passing away was filled with messages from mourning fans.

“Very sad news. One of the greatest drummers I have had the pleasure of hearing close up. A human thunderstorm. RIP Gilson,” one fan wrote.

“Gilson was the incomparable engine room of the Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, who never missed a beat. Sending you and the orchestra condolences. I’m away to play his huge legacy of music loud in memory of him,” another fan added.

Colleagues also paid tribute to Lavis following his passing. Per the BBC, Singer-songwriter KT Tunstall called him “lovely” and said, “I’m so glad I got to share a stage with his greatness.” Jazz singer-songwriter Gregory Porter described him as “a beautiful man and soulful performer.”