‘Doctor Who’ Fans Hit With Bad News

Doctor Who fans just got a lump of coal in their stockings, as a beloved holiday tradition for the legendary sci-fi show has been derailed.

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The BBC has canceled the Doctor Who Christmas special. However, there’s more concerning news for Whovians. Showrunner Russell T. Davies and producer Bad Wolf are also getting ready to hand back the keys to the TARDIS, with the BBC confirming they’re exiting the show.

Davies took to Instagram to break the surprising news to fans.

“And so GOODBYE from me to Doctor Who but HELLO to a big new future for the show,” he wrote in part in the June 10 post.

Davies also assuaged fans who were bummed about the canceled Doctor Who Christmas Special (a UK institution) by revealing that not much work had been done on the “spectacular” 2026 outing they had previously promised.

“We only cooked that up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen. Now we do know, there’s no need for it,” he explained. “For the record: there was no script, I never wrote it, and no actor was ever approached to play the next Doctor.”

With the departure of Davies and Bad Wolf, who joined Doctor Who for its 2021 reboot, the BBC will put the series out to competitive tender. This means BBC Studios, which owns the Doctor Who rights, or another producer will have the chance to reinvent the series.

In his Instagram post, Davies also tried to show Doctor Who fans the bright side of the news.

“You’ll have to wait a bit longer for new Doctor Who… but you’ll be waiting for more Doctor Who than a one-off. So it’s worth it!” he insisted.

‘Doctor Who’s Latest Season Ended on a Major Cliffhanger…

The latest season of Doctor Who aired in May 2025. It was the last to feature Ncuti Gatwa, who had previously announced his departure after two seasons. The finale saw his Doctor regenerate. In a twist no one saw coming, it concluded with the reintroduction of Billie Piper, who famously played Rose Tyler.

It was unclear whether Piper would become the next Doctor. The BBC only commented that “just how and why she is back remains to be seen.”

Billie Piper and David Tennant at the ‘Doctor Who’ panel at Los Angeles Comic Con on September 27, 2025. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Yeah, the setup with Piper might end up being a fruitless tease. Still, maybe fans should look forward to a fresh take from a new creative team.

A BBC spokesperson commented that the plan was “part of securing the next phase of the show for future generations.” They added that the show “remains an important part of the BBC.” They explained that putting the show out to competitive tender “underpins the BBC’s continued commitment to Doctor Who.”

Doctor Who originally ran from 1963 to 1989. Russell T Davies successfully revived the series in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor. Since then, the role has been passed to David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker. The show has been led by showrunners Davies, Steven Moffat, and Chris Chibnall. Davies returned in 2022 to oversee Ncuti Gatwa’s era.

After two tenures under Davies, perhaps a change of creative guard is just what the Doctor ordered.