Fitness Icon Dies at 71: RIP to Gilad Janklowicz

Gilad Janklowicz, the fitness pioneer whose TV show Bodies in Motion inspired countless people to exercise in the 1980s and ’90s, has died.

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According to JNS, Janklowicz’s death was announced by Jewish Life Television (JLTV). The TV network had long featured his syndicated show as a key part of its morning programming.

While the cause of death was not disclosed, JLTV described it as a “sudden passing,” per Deadline.

“A beloved household name, an exceptional athlete, and a cherished member of the JLTV family, Gilad leaves behind an indelible legacy that transformed the fitness landscape in North America and across the globe,” the network added.

Janklowicz, who lived in Hawaii, was 71.

Born in Israel on July 27, 1954, Janklowicz was a track and field athlete with hopes of competing in the Olympic decathlon. He served as a fitness instructor in the Israel Defense Forces before moving to the United States to attend UCLA.

Gilad Janklowicz Launches His Signature Fitness Show: ‘Bodies in Motion’

Janklowicz launched Bodies in Motion in 1983. The program was the first nationally syndicated half-hour fitness show filmed on location in Hawaii. The show aired on ESPN from 1985 to 1996 before moving to Discovery Fit and Health. Known for its simple and accessible approach, Bodies in Motion was a fitness program for all ages. The show reached millions of viewers worldwide, making Janklowicz one of the most recognizable fitness personalities in history.

He concluded each broadcast with his signature sign-off: “Till next time, keep in motion.”

“Human beings are meant to be in motion,” Janklowicz wrote on his website, describing physical activity as part of humanity’s natural state and encouraging people to strive for their own personal best rather than compete with others.

“Becoming the best YOU in the world is a tremendous goal and only you can achieve it,” he added. “Forget about all the other competitors out there. Your job is to achieve your personal best.”

Janklowicz also hosted other series like Total Body Sculpt and the game show Gilad’s Minds in Motion.

Janklowicz’s work in fitness and media earned him several honors, including an induction into the National Fitness Hall of Fame. Just two weeks before his 70th birthday in 2024, he received the Jack and Elaine LaLanne Inspirational Achievement Award at the IDEA World Health & Fitness Convention in Los Angeles.

To honor his memory, JLTV announced it will air a 12-hour marathon tribute on June 22, featuring classic episodes of Bodies in Motion and Total Body Sculpt. The network shared no information about his next of kin, noting that he was intensely private about his personal life.