‘Ian’s Enthusiastic Spirit Will Be Missed’: Classic Rock Group Confirms Death of Band Member

Classic rock group Sparks is in mourning after former bandmate Ian Hampton passed away. He was 79 years old.

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In a on June 5, Hampton’s son-in-law announced his passing after he was recently hospitalized. “My father-in-law Ian Hampton had been unwell for some time and had been in hospital since February. Over the last few weeks he had been receiving loving care in Priory Charles Court Care Home and, sadly, on Wednesday he passed away.”

The musician’s relative further shared, “As a family, we are understandably heartbroken and are taking some time to be together and support one another. We would be grateful if you could respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

The Sparks, Ron and Russell Mael, also paid tribute to Hampton in an Instagram post. “We are sad to hear that Ian Hampton has passed away. Ian was a great bass player who toured and recorded with Sparks on Propaganda (1974) and Indiscreet (1975). Ian’s enthusiastic spirit will be missed as he stayed close with Sparks’ world throughout the years. Our condolences go to his family and friends.”

Hampton played bass guitar for the group from 1974 to 1975.

Sparks Fans Send Love and Support Following Hampton’s Passing

Shortly after Hampton’s death was announced, Sparks fans took to the comment section of the band’s Instagram post to share love and support.

“Such devastating news. He was an amazing bassist and a very courageous person,” one fan wrote. “Calling out Jimmy Savile and standing up for vulnerable young women… He’ll be missed. My condolences.”

Another fan shared, “So sorry to hear the sad news of Ian. He seemed like such a really really good guy. Rest in paradise.”

A fellow admirer reflected on Hampton’s contributions to the Sparks. “So sad (peacefully I hope) Ian and Trevor were a brilliant addition to Sparks. I watched The Jook’s On You last night; it’s lovely they were given the opportunity to reform and play one final gig.”