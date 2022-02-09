Drew Carey Reflects On Fiancee’s Murder As Second Anniversary Of Her Death Falls On Valentine’s Day

February 14 will never be a cheerful day for Drew Carey. In 2020, his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick was tragically murdered. The Price is Right host is opening up about her death, and here’s what he has to say.

Their Time Together

Valentine’s Day weekend held special significance for Carey before the tragedy in 2020. His first edition of the Price is Right aired on February 15, 2007. 11 years later, he introduced Harwick on a special edition of the show. Now, he says “I don’t know if I’ll ever want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a dinner. You know? I just don’t want to do anything.”

48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick will be broadcast on February 12 on CBS and Paramount+. Carey opens up to Erin Moriarty about the loss. “I think about her every single day.” Even though Carey and Harwick split up in 2018, the two remained close friends up to her grizzly death. Carey now says the breakup wasn’t about a lack of love, but because of his career. “It was so painful,” he says.

Why He Loved Her

Harwick had a Ph.D. and worked as a therapist. Carey says she made him feel good about himself: “you want an intimate relationship where you can open up to somebody completely and be yourself. And she was that for me.” He adds, “She cared so much about helping people…That was her life’s purpose. She just wanted to help people. Especially women.”

The reason Carey spoke to 48 Hours was to help continue the work Harwick did. She cared about the issue of domestic violence and survivors of sexual abuse. “You can’t be a person in this country and not know a woman who hasn’t been a victim of domestic violence. You just can’t,” Carey says. “And it’s really a problem that not enough people acknowledge.”

Terrible Loss

Harwick was killed by blunt-force drama after police responded to a call about a “woman screaming.” Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested after the police found evidence pointing to him. He’s pleaded not guilty but could face the death penalty at his trial later this year.

48 Hours is a CBS staple dating back to 1988. The true-crime show should celebrate 1000 episodes later this year. You can catch a sneak peek of its Harwick episode right now.

“Valentine’s Day sucks now,” Carey says. “That’s not a good day to remember.” You can’t begrudge Carey, for the world is worse without Harwick in it.

More News From Suggest

Where Mimi From ‘The Drew Carey Show’ Is Now

Stumped What To Get Her For V-Day? These Unique Gifts Are Sure To Impress

5 Celebrities You Might Not Know Were Marines, Including Adam Driver And Drew Carey

The Perfect Valentine’s Gift For Him Based On His Zodiac Sign