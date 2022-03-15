Drew Barrymore’s Secret To Firmer, Brighter Skin Delivers Results In As Little As Two Weeks

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

From her sleek, modern kitchen collection, Beautiful, to her head-turning boho Flower Home decor, Drew Barrymore is hitting it out of the park. When it comes to the beauty scene, the 47-year-old Hollywood star’s Flower Beauty line absolutely slays. The products are affordable while still offering a high-end feel (perfection).

Barrymore isn’t just a brand figurehead, either. As the founder of Flower Beauty, she’s committed to helping people find their optimal beauty routine. So, she has no problem sharing what’s in her own bathroom vanity.

On social media, the self-proclaimed beauty junkie regularly gushes about her favorite makeup tips and beauty hacks. Barrymore’s recent tease about her skincare secrets caught our attention, as it revealed how she always has a glowy complexion. Plus, the most exciting part of her skincare lineup is that her game-changing night cream costs less than $50.

Snag Drew Barrymore’s Cult-Classic Beauty Cream For Incredible Skin

Drew Barrymore swears by Sunday Riley Skincare products, and when it comes to their Good Genes treatment, Barrymore calls it a “cult for a reason.”

She told fans that she uses the lemony fresh-scented Good Genes product once to twice a week. “I see a huge difference in the brightening, tightening, and youthening of my skin.”

The lovely @drewbarrymore shares how she loves to use Good Genes! 👏🤩✨ “I’ve been using this product 1-2 times a week at night and love the results!” Thank you for including us in your #BeautyJunkieWeek picks, Drew! ⚡️ #cultclassic #sundayriley #goodgenes Posted by Sunday Riley on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

In another video, Barrymore also praises the fan-favorite lactic acid treatment that she says she’s been loving for years.

“Within three minutes, it will plump fine lines on your face,” she explains. “It also exfoliates to give this insanely clear glow that I don’t even want to put makeup over because I like the look of my natural skin so much,” she adds.

In addition, Barrymore says that Good Genes won’t clog pores, adding that it’s something she’s very passionate about.

If that isn’t great enough, Barrymore also credits the cult-favorite night cream to diminishing her dark spots and brightening them.

“They say if you use it for a few weeks, you’ll see a dramatic difference, and I’m telling you, it is true!”

You’re in luck if you’re interested in adding Good Genes to your beauty arsenal. A full-size 1.7-ounce bottle of Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment retails for $122, but you can snag the 0.5-ounce bottle at Nordstrom for only $48.00! Talk about a steal!

Be right back—adding this holy grail of skincare products to our shopping carts now!

