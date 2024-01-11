Drew Barrymore Posts Meltdown Video Because ‘The Wedding Singer’ Came on TV

Nearly 26 years after The Wedding Singer’s theatrical release, Drew Barrymore showed just how much she truly loves the rom-com.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Barrymore became emotional when she saw that The Wedding Singer was on TV. The actress/talk show host had nothing but praise for her co-star and longtime pal, Adam Sandler.

“I love you so much [Adam Sandler],” Drew Barrymore declared in the post’s caption. “The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.”

While appearing emotional, Barrymore also spoke in the video about the film. “We made such a good movie,” she continued. “I love you so much. Happy New Year. What year is it that we met in the newsroom? 1922?”

Drew Barrymore then faced the camera towards her TV where Sandler’s Robbie Hart was singing, I Wanna Grow Old With You on an airplane.

The Wedding Singer premiered on February 13, 1998. The film follows Robbie, the wedding singer, and Julia, a waitress. Although both are engaged to different people, they fall in love with each other.

Starring in the film with Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler included Christine Taylor, Allen Covert, Matthew Glave, and Ellen Albertini Dow.

Drew Barrymore Talks ‘The Wedding Singer’ Sequel on the Film’s 25th Anniversary

Before The Wedding Singer’s 25th anniversary in early 2023, Drew Barrymore spoke to Entertainment Tonight about a potential sequel for the adorable rom-com.

“You know what, I know,” she explained about wanting a sequel. “I feel it too. We’re talking about it. I think it’s time too. We’re looking. We’re definitely actively looking.”

Drew Barrymore said that Adam Sandler previously stopped by her talk show. “We did talk about how we were like, ‘Oh it’s coming up on 10 years.’ We talked about some ideas and we’re definitely in. It’s percolating.”

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Adam Sandler revealed Robbie singing I Wanna Grow Old With You wasn’t heard by Barrymore before they filmed the iconic scene. “I wasn’t allowed to sing Grow Old With You to Drew before we sang that the actual [taping],” Sandler explained.

Barrymore then said, “That’s my reaction on film, for the first time. I did that with ‘Forgetful Lucy’ too.”

When Drew Barrymore asked him to pick a film of his to put in a time capsule, Adam Sandler said The Wedding Singer. He recalled first meeting Barrymore. “I worked with this young lady one time. I met her at the Newsroom Cafe. She came in, she had stylish hair, a little pinkish. She came in, we jammed on a movie idea, we got together, we shot it, we had the best time ever.”