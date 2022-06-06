Drew Barrymore Shares Her Secrets For A Glamorous Five-Minute Makeup Look

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Celeb-inspired makeup is great—and impractical. Sure, if you have the time, patience, money, and/or team of professional stylists, then you’re set! But if you have little to none of those things, then the results often fall short of the intended look.

That is, of course, unless you take a cue from Drew Barrymore. The 47-year-old actress, mother of two, and creator of FLOWER Beauty knows that the best makeup routine is a simple one.

That’s why she keeps her go-to glam look under five minutes—no, really.

‘FLOWER In Five’

Barrymore recently shared her everyday glam routine on IG from start to finish. Her skin is clean and makeup free as she ties her hair back and begins her “FLOWER in five.”

First, she starts with the FLOWER Light Illusion Concealer.

FLOWER’s Illusion Concealer contains exclusive blurring pigments that illuminate and diffuse dark undereye circles. Barrymore dabs the concealer under her eyes, in the creases around her nose, and on her chin. Then, she blends the product in with her fingertips.

Next, she adds several drops of the Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir and Serum Foundation into her palm. Both products are jam-packed with hydrating, antioxidant-rich facial oils that soothe, protect, and nourish your skin.

The Supernova Elixir works as both a primer and hydrating serum. Its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula locks in moisture and prolongs your makeup’s finish.

FLOWER’s Serum Foundation adds even more hydrating power with lavender flower water and anti-inflammatory olive oil. The light-to-medium buildable coverage is also available in 18 shades for a flawless color match.

After mixing the two products in her palm, she applies the mixture all over her face. The actress blends the makeup into her hairline and around her jawline and neck.

‘New Skin, Fresh Start’

Barrymore then moves on to setting and highlighting her neutral, glowing base. First, she uses the Light Illusion Perfecting Powder on her T-zone and undereye areas. She swipes on the powder with a FLOWER Foundation Buffing Brush.

This silky pressed powder has the same blurring pigments as the Light Illusion Concealer. It creates an even, natural, and matte finish. The soft, washable bristles of the buffing brush blend everything further for a polished look.

Then, Barrymore adds highlight. She uses the Spotlight Liquid Highlight in Gleam on her cheekbones, brow bones, nose, and cupid’s bow. The built-in cushion applicator makes swiping on this gold-tinged highlighter a breeze.

In addition to its easy application and light-reflecting pigment, this liquid highlight is also infused with vitamins, hydrating oils, and antioxidants. It’s also available in Gilded, a bronze highlight, and Opal, a white gold highlight.

The Finishing Touches

At about the 2.5-minute mark, the FLOWER founder is about halfway done with her glam look. She moves on to the eyes next, using the Liquid Kajal Blendable Eyeliner to add a flirty cat-eye flick to the edge of her lid.

Barrymore uses Liquid Kajal in Starry, an eye-catching, deep blue with a slight shimmer. She stops the liner just above her pupil, creating an angular optical illusion on her round eyes. Then, she lengthens her lashes with FLOWER’s Lash Warrior Voluminizing Mascara.

This fierce, no-clump mascara comes with an exclusive spiked brush that catches every lash for a root-to-tip coat. She cleans up the edges of her liner with a Q-tip before packing in the product with another coat of Liquid Kajal Starry.

Finally, she adds a bit of color to her cheeks and lips. She uses the FLOWER Pots Powder Blush on the highest part of her cheekbones and the sides of her nose. This adds a soft, natural-looking contour that defines her features without the harsh lines.

The silky powder formula of the FLOWER Pots Powder Blush adds a natural flush to the face. It’s available in six shades, ranging from cool pinks to warm peaches.

She finishes her look with a couple of swipes of FLOWER Beauty’s Chill Out Soothing Lip Glaze in Dazed, a shimmery peach. The Chill Out Lip Glaze contains hemp-derived CBD to comfort, condition, and calm dehydrated lips.

FLOWER’s lip glaze also contains coconut oil for even more skin-replenishing benefits. The high-gloss formula comes in six shades, including a fierce magenta (Let’s Roll) and jammy purple (Zen).

No product in the actress’s regimen costs over $20. Moreover, most of them come with easy-to-use, built-in applicators. Lastly, Barrymore finishes her five-minute look with a hair tousle and pouts into the mirror, as every good makeup routine should end.

