Drake Bell Defends Co-Star Josh Peck Amid Abuse Allegations: ‘Take It A Little Easy On Him’

Quiet on the Set is an explosive new documentary that uncovers the dark side of a child star in the entertainment industry.

Several former actors have revealed they had inappropriate sexual encounters with adult employees while they were minors at Nickelodeon. Famed child star Drake Bell revealed that he was abused by former Nickelodeon producer Brian Peck.

Drake Bell Clears Air on Josh Peck

Brian Peck has the same last name as Bell’s former Drake and Josh co-star, Josh Peck.

So, after watching the documentary, several fans sent a firestorm to Josh’s social media mentions. They were under the impression that he was related to the coach who abused Bell.

But Drake took to social media to set the record straight.

“I just want to clear something up. I’ve noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh’s TikTok and some of his posts. I just want to let you guys know that this is really, you know, processing this and going through this is a really, emotional time and a lot of it’s very, very difficult,” Bell said.

“But I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me and it’s been very sensitive. But he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this. And has been really, really great. So just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on [him].”

Dan Schneider Releases Apology Amid Accusations

Another employee under fire in the documentary is television super producer Dan Schneider. Schneider served as producer on several hit Nickelodeon shows such as The Amanda Show, All That, and a myriad of others.

In the documentary, Schneider is exposed for not only being inappropriate with underage actors. He is also accused of producing television segments with children that had sexual undertones.

Following the release of the documentary, Schneider apologized for his actions.

“Me facing my past behaviors — some of which are embarrassing and that I regret and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology,” he said in the interview.

“It was a wrong thing to do. I’d never do it today — I’m embarrassed that I did it then. I apologize to anybody that I ever put in that situation.”