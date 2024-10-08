dragon-ball-z-legend-doc-harris-dies-at-76

Doc Harris, the prolific voice actor and radio personality perhaps best known for his narration in Dragon Ball Z, has died. Harris passed away on Saturday, October 5, following a minor surgery last month, per Broadcast Dialogue.

Harris was widely recognized as a celebrated Canadian broadcaster. However, to anime enthusiasts, he is best known as the narrator for Ocean Productions’ English dubbed versions of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, along with several of its movies.

Doc Harris, the narrator for ‘Dragon Ball Z’, has passed away at age 76 pic.twitter.com/3RnHh1WQHX — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 7, 2024

Born Gilbert Auchinleck, Harris adopted various names throughout his Canadian radio career, which began in 1966 as “Gil Harris” at CKDA and CFMS-FM in Victoria.

Harris debuted on-air in Toronto at CFTR as “Doc Holiday” in 1971, then returned to the West Coast to work at CKLG in Vancouver, where they became known as “Gil” and later, “Doc Harris.”

After an 11-year tenure at the station, Harris transitioned to CFMI-FM Vancouver in 1984, later working with CKKS-FM, CFUN, and filling in at CKNW for nearly a decade. He was last on air at CISL Vancouver until 2007, also co-hosting Dan Gardener’s Automotive Intelligence.

Doc Harris adopted his stage name working as a DJ in 1976. (Image via YouTube / Yes Marketing Media)

Meanwhile, animation fans remember Harris for his smooth, deep voice and expert intonation. His impressive voice work includes roles in Barbie and the Rockers: Out of This World, Camp Candy, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, and Dragon Ball Z, often collaborating with his longtime friend and colleague, Ian James Corlett.

A ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Co-Star Pays Tribute to Doc Harris

Corlett, the voice of Goku in Ocean’s Dragon Ball dub, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, honoring Harris as “living and breathing music” with a “keen eye for movies.” He also acknowledged Harris as a significant influence in his career.

“He was one of a kind,” Corlett wrote. “This summer, when we were back in vancouver, I must’ve said ‘I MUST see Doc on this trip, I owe him so much … well, at least a lunch!’ 😈 And now it’s too late. Sorry Doc. I owe you one. Actually I owe you a hundred lunches. RIP DOC 💔🤘🏽.”

“Doc was so gracious of spirit to help out a young gun like me. A guy with essentially little to no experience.” he added, “RIP DOC. You’re #1 in my heart.”