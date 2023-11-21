Peter Spellos, Famed ‘Transformers’ Voice Actor, Dead At 69

Renowned actor Peter Spellos, recognized for his role as Sky-Byte in the animated series Transformers: Robots in Disguise, has reportedly died at the age of 69 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jennifer Smith, an acting student of Spellos who holds power of attorney, confirmed his passing to PEOPLE, stating that the actor was surrounded by friends, family, and an outpouring of love from fans worldwide during this challenging time. The news initially surfaced through TMZ.

According to Smith, Spellos succumbed to pancreatic cancer, with producer and director Fred Olen Ray also confirming the heartbreaking news on his Facebook page, commemorating Spellos as a cherished friend and colleague.

“Many of you knew Peter personally. He had more loving friends than there are stars in the sky. A gentler giant never existed,” Ray expressed in his tribute. “A talented actor, teacher and wise old owl. He always made me laugh. I cannot even recall how many movies we made together, but they would probably fill a book… maybe some day they will. Goodbye, pal.”

Earlier this year, a GoFundMe campaign was initiated by fellow acting student Abby White after Spellos was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer in July. The fundraiser aimed to support his medical expenses while he underwent treatment.

The GoFundMe had surpassed $22,000 through donations from over 250 individuals. An update on November 1 featured a Halloween selfie of Spellos, showcasing his ongoing battle against the illness.

Renowned for his portrayal of Sky-Byte in the Transformers series and contributions to various animated shows like Naruto, Bleach, Digemon: Digital Monsters, Blue Dragon, and Cowboy Bebop, Spellos also had notable live-action roles. These included appearances in American Dreams, Men in Black II, Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, and Yes Man.

Describing his role in American Dreams as a “sentimental favorite” on his website, Spellos highlighted his extensive career, which also involved teaching acting since 1989 and establishing the New Mercury Theatre Company in 2008.

Testimonials on his website revered him as the “epitome of a creative artist” and a “remarkable teacher,” reflecting his profound impact on his students and the entertainment industry at large.