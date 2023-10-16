Just One More Cup!: Scientists Explain How Coffee Can Prevent Weight Gain

Here’s the science proving that an extra cup of coffee is beneficial for weight loss:

Coffee enthusiasts can celebrate after a recent study suggests that an additional cup of joe each day can assist in warding off weight gain.

A study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts revealed that individuals who added an extra unsweetened coffee to their daily routine over a four-year period were less prone to weight gain.

Pexels: Ketut Subiyanto

The researchers examined the correlation between coffee consumption and body weight using data from three existing cohort studies spanning from 1986 to 2015.

What they found, was that one extra cup per day was associated with a decrease of 0.12kg over the course of 4 years.

Individuals who used “cream or non-dairy coffee whitener” didn’t experience any significant effects. However, those who incorporated a teaspoon of sugar into their coffee negated the weight-related benefits of a cup of coffee.

Erin Palinski-Wade, a registered dietitian based in New Jersey, explained to Fox News that these findings could be because increasing fluid intake, particularly warm fluids, can enhance the sense feeling full, resulting in a reduced overall calorie consumption throughout the day.

“Milk and creamer additions can add protein and fat, which may help with satiety,” she said. “In addition, few individuals use excessive quantities of milk or creamer as they do with added sugar, due to a preference for sweets.”



However, Palinski-Wade warned that the findings show “association and not a causation”.

Pexels: SHVETS production

“Individuals who add sugar to coffee may also be more likely to eat added sugar in other ways throughout the day, which can impact body weight and health,” she adds.

Kim Kulp, who is also a registered dietitian, said the study shows sweetened coffee and long-term weight gain are linked, but that adding sweetener doesn’t necessarily lead to gaining weight.

“A teaspoon of sugar contains 16 calories and only four grams of carbohydrates,” she explains.

“This tiny increase in calories by itself isn’t likely to cause weight gain, but it may tell us something about those who prefer to start their day with a little sweetness.

Most of the time, weight gain is about so much more than just one food.”

Take this information as you like, but what’s important is finding the right balance for our bodies.