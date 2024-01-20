Dr. Drew Warns ‘Extremely Worrisome’ Side Effects Associated With Marijuana Use

Medical TV personality Dr. Drew is now warning about the extremely worrisome side effects associated with marijuana use.

While appearing on Fox Business’ The Bottom Line this Friday, Jan. 19, the medical professional reflected on the various issues associated with smoking marijuana. “When this first started coming up, I actually was somewhat doubtful,” he said about the recent study findings.

“We were always aware that cannabis was associated with psychotic episodes,” he continued. “But the previous suspicion was it was primarily people who were sort of heading that way already, perhaps that’s why they were using the drug.”

Dr. Drew is referring to the new data that shows people who have had at least one psychotic episode after using marijuana. Those people are also 50% more likely to develop schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. The findings also reveal that the risk is even higher for teens and young adults.

“Particularly in the states where it’s legal for recreational use, the concentration of the cannabis is so spectacular,” Dr. Drew noted. “It’s approaching 100% that, literally, it’s a different drug, it has a different effect on people. And now, very commonly, we’re seeing hyperemesis, people that develop these vomiting episodes that are uncontrolled.”

Dr. Drew then said that these symptoms are very common from weed. “And psychotic episodes have become increasingly common to the point that they’re actually kind of characteristic features to the psychosis these kids are getting from the weed.”

Dr. Drew Says States Decriminalizing Marijuana May Help ‘Open Doors’ For Easier Access of the Drug for Young Adults

Meanwhile, Dr. Drew said there are now 25 states that have decriminalized and now recognize marijuana is now a recreational drug. Those states may end up opening doors for easier access for young adults.

“You’re fighting a profound cultural bias where they literally have been taught to believe that tobacco is significantly worse than cannabis,” he said. “And they’re right in terms of alcohol, in terms of impact on overall health, in terms of being carcinogenic, in terms of lost work years, yes, the cumulative effects of alcohol are measurably worse than cannabis. But cannabis is also bad.”

Dr. Drew pointed out that there are now incredibly high concentrations of cannabis available. “We’re starting to see a real problem with really unanticipated psychotic episodes,” he shared. “And more addiction. I have family members that are in recovery from cannabis addiction.”

The doctor went on to add that he personally knows the “devastating consequences” of marijuana substance abuse. “I don’t believe there’s any such thing as a bad chemical. I think there are things that are risks with any chemical that humans relate to. And you just have to understand those risks.”