Dr. Dre Reveals Plans to Compete in Surprising Sport at 2028 L.A. Olympics

Following the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, famed rapper Dr. Dre is planning to compete in archery for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the rapper spoke about how he’s “deadass serious” about wanting to compete in the 2028 L.A. Olympics in archery.

He revealed that he was on the archery team in junior high school. He hung up his gear to focus on his music career.

“I have it set up in my backyard and I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet. I practice at 90,” he explained.

Dr. Dre also spoke about performing “The Next Episode” with Snoop Dogg during the 2024 Olympics. “It’s magical. I don’t even feel comfortable performing without Snoop,” Dre stated. “Something about the synergy that me and Snoop have is really interesting.”

Dre continued by stating, “Really, Snoop, he’s the superstar. I’m the co-star when we get on stage. It’s different when we’re in the studio, you know? I’m the captain when we’re in the studio, but when we go outside, Snoop is the guy.”

Dr. Dre and Snoop were among those who performed for the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11. Dre pointed out that the pre-taped performance was a surprise.

“The Olympic Committee, they handled that. I was wondering how they were gonna do that and nobody had cell phones or anything like that. It was filmed the day before it aired,” he explained. “So trying to keep that a secret for that amount of time seems like it would’ve been impossible, but they made it happen!”

Dr. Dre Gushed About Working With Snoop Dogg During the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre opened up about working alongside fellow famed rapper Snoop Dogg on the performance.

“Me and Snoop working together again, and it’s been 30 years, believe it or not,” Dre said. “I’ve only produced one album with Snoop, which was Doggy Style, and that was 30 years ago.”

“We’ve done a lot of things in between and songs and performances and films and things of that nature, but this is my first time actually producing an entire album with him.”

Dr. Dre further noted that he had so much fun with Snoop this time around. “We were kids at that time, you know what I mean? Snoop may have been like 18 or 19 years old and I’m, I think, I’m six years older than him.”

“So we were kids at that time, and this one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music,” he added. “I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career.”