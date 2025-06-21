‘Don’t Stop the Music’ Singer Dead: Cause of Death Released for Cavin Yarbrough

Cavin Yarbrough, part of the R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples, died on Thursday at the age of 72.

According to LATFUSA, Yarbrough passed away from complications related to heart disease. The news was confirmed by his wife and music partner, Alisa Peoples, in a press release.

“Cavin was not only an extraordinary talent but a kind man with a great heart. His legacy will live on in the music, in our memories, and in the hearts of everyone who knew him,” longtime friend and representative of Cavin and Alisa, Michele Elyzabeth, said in the statement.

“Cavin Yarbrough was more than a gifted vocalist and musician. He was a producer and pioneer whose artistry helped shape the sound of 1980s R&B and funk,” the statement added. “Alongside Alisa, Cavin co-founded Yarbrough & Peoples, a duo that quickly rose to fame with their 1981 #1 Billboard R&B hit, “Don’t Stop the Music.” The single, which went gold and earned them a Grammy nomination in 1982, remains a beloved staple in dance and funk music history.”

Cavin Yarbrough, Half of Iconic R&B Duo Yarbrough & Peoples, Dies at 72🌹 pic.twitter.com/ACOMHlsteP — Sanford&Son And The Jeffersons Fan Page (@SonAndPop) June 21, 2025

Yarbrough, born in Dallas, Texas, met Peoples during childhood piano lessons.

In the mid-1970s, Yarbrough was touring with Leon Russell’s band. The group also included the Wilson Brothers—future founders of the Gap Band. Wilson later introduced the brothers to Lonnie Simmons, who signed them to his label, Total Experience Records. Around the same time, Yarbrough and Peoples moved to Los Angeles and began performing in local clubs.

Cavin Yarbrough and Alisa Peoples had a String of R&B Hits in the ’80s

Their debut album, The Two of Us, came out in 1981 and featured the hit song “Don’t Stop the Music.” The track reached number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the US Billboard R&B chart in early 1981, replacing The Gap Band’s “Burn Rubber on Me (Why You Wanna Hurt Me)” as the number one song, according to Soul Tracks.

The duo went on to achieve four more top 10 R&B hits: “Heartbeats” (#10 R&B, 1983), “Don’t Waste Your Time” (#1 R&B, #48 Pop, 1984; #60 UK), “Guilty” (#2 R&B, 1986; #53 UK), and “I Wouldn’t Lie” (#6 R&B, 1986; #61 UK).

After releasing Guilty, their final album with Total Experience/RCA, Yarbrough and Peoples left the label in 1986. They then got married and returned to Dallas, where they became music directors at their home church.

Alisa Peoples and Cavin Yarbrough at the 2024 Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

In 2021, Yarbrough and Peoples were honored at the Black Academy of Arts and Letters in the Dallas Convention Center. The event included special tributes from the Mayor of Dallas and the State of Texas, celebrating the 40th anniversary of their hit song “Don’t Stop The Music.”