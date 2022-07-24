‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico Fires Back At Trolls That Said She’s ‘Too Old’ To Wear A Bikini

Baywatch star Donna D’Errico is hitting back at the haters! The actress recently took to Instagram to defend herself against trolls who blasted her for being “too old to wear a bikini” in a recent video clip.

D’Errico Respons To Haters: ‘I Can Actually Wear And Do Literally Whatever I Want’

The post that started the controversy was a short video of D’Errico in a red, white, and blue string bikini, celebrating the 4th of July. Most of the actress’ followers loved the look, commenting heart and flame emojis. However, some criticized D’Errico for the video.

D’Errico responded to the criticisms a few days later, posting a photo of herself in a light pink swimsuit. “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate.’” she captioned the post.

“Let me tell you something that might surprise you,” she continued. “I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.” Fans were quick to show their support in the comment section.

“Jeeeez people really are messed up. You are absolutely GORGEOUS,” one wrote. Another commented, “Your incredible you look amazing don’t listen to the haters.” Others simply left heart eye and flame emojis.

D’Errico Admits She Is ‘Self Conscious’

D’Errico frequently posts content of herself in swimwear, which isn’t too surprising considering where she got her start. The actress starred in Baywatch from 1996 to 1998, always sporting the now-famous red bathing suit all the female lifeguards on the show wore.

Even though most would think of D’Errico as extremely confident, the actress says that she struggles with her appearance just like anyone else. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she wrote that she “really struggle(s)” with her self-image.

“I can pose for photos and manage to look smoldering, but in real life I’m very self-conscious,” D’Errico continued. Although she admitted that she does have days when she isn’t as confident as some might think, D’Errico encouraged her followers by saying, “Embrace the glorious mess that you are.”

D’Errico’s Acting Career

These days, D’Errico is still acting, showing up in movies like Survive the Game and Frank and Penelope, as well as returning to the small screen with roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Roadies, and Reno 911!

D’Errico’s bikini shots might have some haters making snarky comments, but it’s clear the actress has many fans and followers who applaud her choice to wear whatever she wants.

