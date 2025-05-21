Donald Trump Jr. Seemingly Hints At Plans to Run For President Someday

Never say never — at least that’s what Donald Trump Jr. seems to believe regarding his possible future in the political world.

While attending the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha this week, President Trump’s eldest son was asked if he is considering following in his father’s political footsteps.

“It’s an honor to be asked and an honor to see that some people are OK with it,” Don Jr. said. He was all smiles as a panel audience applauded, per CBS News. “You never know.”

He continued teasing the idea by saying, “I don’t know. Maybe one day, you know — that calling is there.”

Donald Trump Jr. then praised his father and his approach to the presidency. “I think my father has truly changed the Republican party,” he explained. “I think it’s the America Fire party now, the MAGA party, however you want to look at it.”

Don Jr. also said, “For the first time ever, the Republican Party actually has a bench of America First fighters.”

Donald Trump Jr. Previously Denied Rumors That He Was Thinking About Running For President in 2028

The comments were made months after Donald Trump Jr. addressed rumors that he was considering running for president in 2028.

Three alleged “high-level sources” told Mediate that Don Jr. was “seriously considering” running for president.

“Don has been the most politically involved of all the Trump kids and has always kept the plans open for a presidential run,” one source claimed. “He is a valued voice for his father, and a real possibility to be a contender in 2028.”

The source also said, “Don Jr. has long been a key voice in influencing cabinet picks, policy, and potential endorsements. He has also consistently been the most active on the campaign trail for the president as well as his endorsed candidates.”

Another insider further shared, “One hundred percent he will run, but only for president, not VP. He is older and more experienced than [Vice President] JD [Vance]. In about a year, real conversations will start about him running.”

“At this point, it’s too soon,” the source pointed out. “And he doesn’t want to start a battle with JD, especially since they are friends.”

However, Donald Trump Jr. denied the rumors, confirming a statement, “I accurately predicted that my buddy JD would be an instant power player in national GOP politics, so your theory is that I worked my ass off to help get him the VP nomination because I want to run for president in 2028? Are you f—ing r—ed?”

“I’m actually glad you’re printing this bulls— though,” Don Jr. added. “Because at least now the rest of the press corps will see how s—ty your ‘sources’ are and how easily you’re played by them. Congrats, moron.”



