Donald Trump Jr Mocks Jill Biden Following Her Husband’s Prostate Cancer Announcement

As the nation continues to support Joe Biden after it was announced he has prostate cancer, Donald Trump Jr openly mocks the former president’s wife, Jill Biden.

Not long after the news broke about Joe’s cancer diagnosis, President Trump’s eldest son took to his social media accounts to joke about her doctorate degree in education.

“What I want to know is how Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer, or is this yet another cover-up???” Trump asked.

One commenter wrote, “This is an effort to push the fact Joe was running the country as a vegetable under the rug.” Don Jr. responded, “Without question.”

Meanwhile, other commenters slammed the President’s son for his stage 5 claim, pointing out that there is, in fact, no such thing as stage 5 metastatic cancer.

“The staging system, such as the TNM system (Tumor, Node, Metastasis) used by organizations like the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC), defines Stage IV as cancer with distant metastases (M1),” one commenter wrote. “Beyond this, no ‘Stage V’ exists in clinical practice.”

They added, “Take a seat, you disrespectful human being.”

In an announcement over the weekend, President Joe Biden’s personal office confirmed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.

Office officials further stated that the diagnosis represents a more aggressive form of the disease. However, the cancer appears to be “hormone-sensitive,” which will allow for effective management.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement then added.

Donald Trump Jr Continuously Attacks Jill Biden and Others

Don Jr. continued to double down on his theory in a separate post.

“Joe says he had cancer 2 years ago & everyone said it’s a gaffe,” he wrote. “When he clearly had dementia, everyone said he’s lucid. Now that he’s no longer useful they’re all shocked that they missed it. Everyone was in on the cover-up! Who was running the country? We need accountability!”

Don Jr.’s post also included a video of President Biden declaring in a speech about pollution. “That’s why I—and so damn many other people I grew up with—have cancer,” Biden said.

Newsweek reported that a White House spokesperson at the time explained Biden was referring to his non-melanoma skin cancer diagnosis. The skin cancer had been removed at the time of Biden’s speech.

Before heavily criticizing the Bidens, Donald Trump Jr. sent well wishes to the Biden family. He re-posted a message, “Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Politics aside, we wish him a speedy recovery.”

“Agreed 100%,” Don Jr. further wrote.