Tiger Woods’ Mugshot Released Following Rollover Crash and DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods was released from jail Friday night after being arrested on a DUI charge following a car crash in Florida, and the local jail has released his mugshot.

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In the mugshot, taken at the Martin County Jail in Florida, Woods’ eyes appear bloodshot, with salt-and-pepper stubble on his chin. The troubled pro golfer also wears a blue polo shirt. He was seen leaving the jail in a black SUV after being released on bail late on March 27.

Tiger Woods poses for his mugshot after his arrest on March 27 in Stuart, Florida. (Photo by Martin County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

According to ABC News, investigators stated the crash occurred before 2 p.m. in the 280 block of South Beach Road. A truck towing a small pressure-cleaning trailer was traveling north and slowing down to turn into a driveway when a Land Rover, driven by Woods, approached from behind at high speed, the sheriff’s office reported.

Authorities said the Land Rover tried to pass the truck but clipped the back of the trailer. The impact caused the SUV to tip onto its driver’s side and slide down the road before stopping.

Woods was able to get out of the vehicle through the passenger side.

No One Was Injured in the Rollover Crash Involving Tiger Woods

The sheriff’s office confirmed that no one was injured in the crash, including Woods and the truck driver.

During a press conference on Friday, the sheriff’s office stated that Woods showed signs of impairment at the crash scene and was subsequently arrested.

Tiger Woods leaves the Martin County Jail on March 27 in Stuart, Florida, after being arrested for DUI following a car crash.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The sheriff’s office said Woods agreed to a breathalyzer test, which showed no alcohol in his system. However, he refused to provide a urine sample, which can detect drugs or medication. Investigators believe medication may have caused the impairment, though no substances were found in his vehicle.

Woods was charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Authorities noted that the crash occurred on a narrow, two-lane road with a 30 mph speed limit, leaving little room for drivers to maneuver. Investigators believe the crash could have been much more serious if there had been oncoming traffic.

In 2021, Woods was seriously injured in a crash in Southern California. His SUV was found far from the center divider in an area known for frequent accidents, officials said at the time. Authorities said the crash was “purely an accident” and found no “evidence of impairment.”

Meanwhile, in 2017, Woods was arrested for DUI in Jupiter, Florida, after police found him asleep at the wheel. He was later released.