Donald Sutherland Dead at 88, Hollywood Mourns Legendary Actor’s Passing

Following the news that The Hunger Games star Donald Sutherland died at the age of 88, Hollywood takes to social media to mourn the legendary actor’s passing.

The late actor’s son, Kiefer started the tributes by sharing a sweet throwback photo of the father-son duo.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” Kiefer shared on X (formerly Twitter). “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad, or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

Along with Kiefer, Ron Howard took to X to pay tribute to Donald Sutherland. “I was blessed to direct him on [Backdraft],” the famed filmmaker wrote. “One of the most intelligent, interesting, [and] engrossing film actors of all time.”

Howard also pointed out that Sutherland had an “incredible range, creative courage, and dedication to serving the story and the audience with “supreme excellence.”

Adam Nimoy, the son of Star Trek legend Leonard Nimoy, shared a throwback of Donald Sutherland with his father and Jeff Goldblum in Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

“Donald Sutherland,” Nomoy declared on X. “What an incredible talent. With Dad and Jeff Goldblum in Phil Kaufman’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers. A classic.”

TV writer and producer, David Simon, shared a snapshot of Sutherland as President Snow in The Hunger Games. “An iconic actor has departed. So many wonderful roles, and while many will be remembered today – especially his later turn in Hunger Games, I am going to land on Oddball in Kelly’s Heroes.”

Simon used the quote from the film, which Sutherland starred as Sergeant Oddball, “Always with the negative waves, Moriarty.”

‘The Hunger Games’ Franchise Honors Donald Sutherland

In an incredible tribute, The Hunger Games franchise posted a photo of Donald Sutherland as its key villian.

“We were, and always will be so lucky to have had Donald Sutherland play such a pivotal role in The Hunger Games franchise,” the post reads. “Not only did he bring the role of President Snow to life perfectly, but he also had such deep, passionate, and intriguing viewpoints/things to say in regards to his character, and also to the world of Panem, and all that encapsulates it.”

The franchise continued by stating Sutherland was never “surface-level” with what he had to say. “You could tell he really had an incredible mind, alongside such incredible talents & attributes. His talent, perspectives, and legacy will never be forgotten.”

Sutherland died on Thursday, June 20, in Miami following a long-term illness.