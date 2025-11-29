donald-glover-reveals-massive-health-issues

Donald Glover recently spoke about the health issues that led to the cancellation of his New World Tour last year.

Videos by Suggest

During a November 22 performance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw, the 42-year-old actor and musician, also known as Childish Gambino, shared insights about the “ailment.”

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway,” the Community alum explained onstage, via fan footage shared to social media. “I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital, and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’ ”

“The first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx,’ ” he joked, referring to the Django Unchained star’s 2023 near-fatal stroke. “That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down,’ ” Glover added.

Donald Glover performs at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium on November 22. (Photo by Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Shortly after learning he had suffered a stroke, the Atlanta creator broke his foot, leading to another alarming medical discovery.

“They found a hole in my heart … so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery,” Glover continued while onstage. “They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You should be living your life how you want. If we have to do this again, it can only get better.”

Donald Glover Recently Revealed He’s Retiring His Alter Ego

Glover initially postponed the remaining North American dates of his “The New World Tour” last September to focus on his health. However, due to ongoing health issues, the tour was canceled the following month altogether, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Donald Glover’s Childish Gambino persona began over a decade ago. Across six albums, Glover has earned five Grammy Awards. Last July, he announced plans to retire the Childish Gambino name.

“It really was just like, ‘Oh, it’s done,’” he explained to The New York Times. “It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore.”

He also said his decision to retire the name was partly influenced by becoming a parent.

“When I put my son on my shoulders, I feel deep joy. That’s real. No one on their deathbed is going to look back and say, ‘Thank God I avoided being cringe.’”