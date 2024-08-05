don-lemon-suing-elon-musk-and-x-over-cancelled-talk-show

Noted billionaire Elon Musk is back in the news. And it is not for good reason. The Tesla founder has found himself in hot water. This time with noted news analyst Don Lemon.

After parting ways with CNN in 2023, Lemon was scheduled to have a new show premiere on Elon’s social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) in March. However, things fell through with the show and it never premiered. But now Lemon is fighting back as it was recently revealed that he is suing Musk over the botched show.

Don Lemon Sues Elon Musk Over Botched Show

“Don Lemon is taking legal action against Elon Musk after his X show was unceremoniously canceled after one episode … now claiming he was never paid properly,” TMZ wrote.

“The longtime newsman hit the tech CEO with a lawsuit Thursday, in which he alleges EM refused to pay him after their deal fell apart. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Elon made a verbal promise to pay DL $1.5 million a year to make videos for X … as a way to draw in dwindling advertisers.

Elon Musk Reignites Beef With Apple

Elon Musk recently reignited his beef with Apple. He blasted the tech giant in a series of tweets. This came after the company announced “Apple Intelligence,” its new generative artificial intelligence initiatives.

Musk claimed that integrating OpenAI at that level “is an unacceptable security violation.”

“It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI. Yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!” he said in one tweet. “Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river.”

Elon, who purchased X in 2022, when it was still Twitter, threatened to ban all Apple devices from his companies if the integration occurred.