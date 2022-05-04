Latest Update In Don Lemon Assault Case

Three years ago, CNN anchor Don Lemon was accused of physically and verbally assaulting a man in a bar. While the lawsuit was expected to go to trial, the man who accused Lemon has now dropped the suit, saying his recollections of the event were not accurate.

Hice Now Claims His Memories Of The Night ‘Were Not What I Thought They Were When I Filed This Lawsuit’

The plaintiff, Dustin Hice, accused Lemon of putting his hands down his own pants, rubbing his private parts, then shoving his fingers in Hice’s face. He also claimed Lemon asked him about his sexual preferences, using coarse language.

However, Hice has just announced that he is dropping the lawsuit. In a public statement, he said, “After a lot of inner reflection and a deep dive into my memory, I have come to realize that my recollection of the events that occurred on the night in question when I first met CNN anchor Don Lemon were not what I thought they were when I filed this lawsuit.”

Many are not surprised that Hice is dropping his suit. Last year, he was sanctioned by court magistrates after it was discovered he had made contradictory statements during depositions and that he had engaged in “egregious” behavior after filing the suit.

Claims of Evidence Tampering And Bribery

According to a previous report from Gossip Cop, that behavior included “concealing unfavorable witnesses, destroying text messages, and deleting social media posts. Hice was accused of deleting his entire Twitter account just a week after filing the suit.”

Gossip Cop also wrote, “Lemon’s attorneys suggested in court filings that this behavior ‘directly undermined [Hice’s] factual allegations and claims of ‘emotional distress.’’ The judge apparently agreed, at least in part, and recommended that Lemon be awarded with ‘reasonable attorney’s fees associated with Hice’s deletion of evidence.’”

In March of 2022, a judge ruled that Hice must pay Lemon $77,000 in attorney fees for destroying and tampering with evidence, in addition to bribing a witness. Lemon’s attorney released a statement that claimed the lawsuit was “a crass money grab from its inception.”

“This has been a long and difficult journey for Don,” the statement continued. “Out of respect for the judicial process and my advice, he has had to remain silent in the face of a malicious and vulgar attack on his character.” With the allegations of evidence destruction and bribery, it’s not surprising that Hice has chosen to drop his case against Lemon.

