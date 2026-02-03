don-lemon-details-his-arrest-for-covering-anti-ice-church-protest

Days after he was arrested for covering an anti-ICE church protest, Don Lemon opened up about the situation.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the former CNN reporter revealed how he was feeling following the shocking arrest.

“I don’t know,” he said about his current mental state. “I’m not going to let them steal my joy, but this is very serious; these are federal, criminal charges.”

When Kimmel made a prison-time joke, Lemon said he shouldn’t get ahead of himself. The independent journalist noted that, while he cannot discuss certain aspects of the situation, he was not part of the anti-ICE church protest.

“I went there as a journalist,” he said. “I went there to chronicle, document, and record what was happening. There is a difference between a protester and a journalist.”

Lemon was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles late last week. He was detained for approximately 12 hours and was released without bail. He is now expected to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy against religious freedom at a place of worship and injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom at a place of worship.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who directed federal agents to arrest Lemon along with three others, including fellow independent journalist Georgia Fort, stated he was arrested for taking part in a “coordinated attack” on the church in St. Paul.

Protesters entered the church to speak out against its pastor, who also works as an ICE agent.

Lemon Claims He Was ‘Jostled’ and ‘Grabbed’ Before ‘Put in Handcuffs’ During His Arrest

Continuing to speak about his arrest, Lemon stated he was “jostled” and “grabbed” before he was “put in handcuffs” inside a Beverly Hills hotel.

“They want to embarrass you,” he said. “They want to intimidate you, they want to instill fear.”

Lemon’s attorney previously issued a statement to PEOPLE about the arrest. “Don has been a journalist for 30 years,” the statement reads. “And his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done.”

The statement further noted, “The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work.”