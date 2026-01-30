former-cnn-anchor-don-lemon-arrested-by-federal-authorities

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested Thursday night in connection with his presence at an anti-immigration protest that disrupted a church service in Minnesota nearly two weeks ago.

The charges Lemon may face remain unclear. His lawyer, Abbe Lowell, confirmed that federal agents took him into custody Thursday night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the upcoming Grammy Awards.

“Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards,” Lowell said in a Jan. 30 statement via CNN. “Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.”

Lowell stated that the Justice Department is focused on arresting Lemon rather than investigating the federal agents who killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota. He called this focus “the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case.”

“This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court,” he added.

Don Lemon Among Several Arrested in Connection with Anti-Immigration Church Protest

A federal appellate court last week declined to order a lower court judge to issue arrest warrants for five people, including Lemon, involved in a Jan. 18 anti-ICE protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota. However, one appellate judge noted there was probable cause for the arrests, according to court filings.

Per CBS News, several people have been charged following a protest where demonstrators entered St. Paul’s Cities Church after learning that one of its pastors is an ICE official.

The Justice Department asked the appellate court to direct the U.S. District Court in Minnesota to issue arrest warrants on civil rights charges. They alleged the defendants unlawfully interfered with churchgoers’ constitutionally protected right to practice their religion.

Lemon, who was fired from CNN in 2023, denies any affiliation with the organization that entered the church. He claims he was there as a journalist documenting the protest.

Since leaving CNN, Lemon works independently and posts regularly on YouTube. While he has been critical of Trump, he said repeatedly during his online show from the church, “I’m not here as an activist. I’m here as a journalist.” He described the scene and interviewed churchgoers and demonstrators, according to the Associated Press.

Cities Church, part of the Southern Baptist Convention, is led by David Easterwood, a pastor who also serves as head of an ICE field office. Like Easterwood, many Baptist pastors balance church leadership with outside careers.