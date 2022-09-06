Dominic Monaghan Reveals The One Woman Who ‘Broke His Heart’ And It’s Giving Us Flashbacks

Dominic Monaghan recently opened up about the split that’s still got him heartbroken all these years later. The actor named his Lost co-star and former flame Evangeline Lilly as his only real heartbreak.

Monaghan: ‘I Only Really Got My Heart Broken Once’

Monaghan recently appeared on Anna Faris’ podcast, Unqualified, where he revealed some of the details behind his relationship with Lilly. “I’ve only really got my heart broken once in my life,” he told Faris.

“I was dating an actress on Lost called Evangeline Lilly, who, you know, has gone on to have a name all of her own,” he continued. “I don’t really know how she would explain the narrative, but from my point of view, it was probably the first time in my life that I was all in.”

Monaghan’s Drinking Led To Their Break Up

Monaghan and Lilly dated from 2003 to 2007 and according to the actor, things were pretty serious. He claimed that they even discussed marriage and children. However, Monaghan admitted that his drinking led to their eventual split.

“Even though I would get my work done and at that point I was a very committed actor to Lost, I would only consider it a weekend if I was drunk out of my mind on a Friday and Saturday night,” he explained. “I thought that was normal.”

Monaghan continued, “I think if you are drinking often, probably your behavior, choices and mood are up for debate and I think Evie was pretty straight down the middle… I was always the guy that wanted more.”

Unfortunately, the issues between the couple led to infidelity on Lilly’s part, according to Monaghan. “I think she was looking around to see what else was an option,” he said. “Unfortunately, there was a bit of a crossover which was upsetting for me and it exploded in my face in an awful way.”

How The Split Led To ‘A Big Turning Point’ For Monaghan

After a friend told Monaghan that Lilly was seeing someone else, the pair broke up and Monaghan spiraled. “Two months into the breakup I woke up on my kitchen floor, I didn’t know what time it was and my house was black,” he shared.

“I was surrounded by pills and I was messed up on medication. I sat up and looked at this mess in front of me and thought ‘this could have been it.’ I could have accidentally taken the wrong cocktail of stuff mixed with alcohol, mixed with where my head’s at and that could have been it. At that point it was a big turning point,” the actor concluded.

Monaghan and Lilly have kept the details of their split fairly private, and Lilly has moved on with her longtime partner Norman Kali, with whom she shares two sons. However, it seems like Monaghan is still feeling the effects of their break up all these years later.

