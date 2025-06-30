Dollywood Working on ‘Largest Single Attraction’ in Park’s History

Ready to give the competition a run for their money, Dollywood is working on the “largest single attraction” in its history.

Videos by Suggest

Earlier this month, Pete Owens, the vice president of marketing and public relations at Dollywood, confirmed during WBIR’s “Inside Tennessee” that the attraction is in the works. He also noted that the attraction will be more than $50 million.

“It’s the largest single attraction we’ve ever built in the history of Dollywood,” he explained. “It’s another Smoky Mountains story.”

Owens then said that Dollywood Express visitors will have a chance of spotting the project. “We can’t really hide it – if you take the train,” he admitted. “It’s an opportunity for us to do something that no one’s ever done before. I think families are gonna love it.”

He further pointed out, “But it’s gonna allow us to do a couple of things, including having an attraction that will help us extend our season.”

Owens went on to add that Dolly Parton herself is taking part in planning the new Dollywood project. “She has a lot of dreams, and we try to fulfill all of them.”

The Latest Dollywood Project Comes Just After Its Parent Company Acquired Other Theme Parks

News about the upcoming project comes just a few months after Dollywood’s parent company, Herschend Family Entertainment, acquired multiple theme parks in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The company purchased Kennywood Park and its sister parks, Sandcastle Water Park and Idlewild & SoakZone. The acquisitions are part of the company’s more than 20 acquisitions across 10 states.

“This agreement represents a significant milestone for both organizations,” Parques Reunidos and Herschend Family Entertainment shared in a statement. “Supporting Herschend’s strategic expansion in family entertainment and hospitality while allowing Parques Reunidos to reinforce its strategic focus on its core European market.”

Dollywood’s parent company further stated that it wasn’t planning to make any changes to its recently acquired theme parks. “Herschend is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for employees (hosts), guests, and communities,” the company stated. “No immediate changes are planned for daily operations as the company thoughtfully integrates these properties into its portfolio.”

Along with Dollywood, Herschend Family Entertainment is the parent company of The Vancouver Aquarium and Wild Adventures. It is also the parent company of Newport Aquarium in Kentucky, Callaway Resort & Gardens in Georgia, and more.