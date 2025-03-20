Dollywood’s Parent Company Is Acquiring Multiple Theme Parks

Herschend Family Entertainment, Dollywood’s parent company, is set to acquire multiple theme parks in Pittsburgh.

Videos by Suggest

According to Pittsburgh Magazine, Herschend Family Entertainment will purchase Kennywood Park and its sister parks, Sandcastle Water Park and Idelwild & SoakZone. The acquisitions are part of the more than 20 acquisitions across 10 states from Palace Entertainment.

Palace Entertainment, a subsidiary of Parques Reunidos, purchased Kennywood Park, Sandcastle Water Park, and Idlewild & SoakZone in 2008.

In a statement, Parques Reunidos and Herschend Family Entertainment revealed more details about the acquisitions. “This agreement represents a significant milestone for both organizations — supporting Herschend’s strategic expansion in family entertainment and hospitality while allowing Parques Reunidos to reinforce its strategic focus on its core European market.”

Herschend Family Entertainment further claimed it is the world’s largest family-owned themed attractions company. Along with Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Parks & Resorts in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, it is a parent company of The Vancouver Aquarium and Wild Adventures; Newport Aquarium in Kentucky; Callaway Resort & Gardens in Georgia; and more.

The company also owns the Harlem Globetrotters, which it acquired in 2013.

Dollywood’s Parent Company Doesn’t Plan to Change Anything About the Amusement Parks It Is Acquiring

Meanwhile, Dollywood’s parent company states it isn’t planning to make any changes to the theme parks it will be acquiring.

“Herschend is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for employees (hosts), guests, and communities,” the company stated. “No immediate changes are planned for daily operations as the company thoughtfully integrates these properties into its portfolio.”

Palace Entertainment CEO John Reilly spoke out about the deal. “Herschend is the ideal organization to lead Palace Entertainment’s unique properties,” Reilly shared. “Herschend is best in class in providing a high-quality guest experience within its parks. Palace Entertainment’s team members and its parks are in great hands as we make this transition.”

Kennywood will be open for the 2025 season on Apr. 12.