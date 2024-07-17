Drake’s Toronto Mansion Flooded Due to Heavy Rainfall, Damage Shown on Video

The summer of 2024 has definitely been one to forget for rap superstar Drake. He has had rap feuds with the likes of A$AP Rocky, Metro Booming, and Future. He also cannot seem to escape the reverberating effects of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.”

Things have now gone from bad to worse for Drizzy. In a video posted to Instagram on July 16, the rap star revealed that there was major flooding at his Toronto estate.

According to Hot97, the flood was a result of heavy rainfall in the area.

Drake shares video of his house flooded by the severe rainfall in Toronto:



Drake’s Flood Video Goes Viral

“The Greater Toronto Area and surrounding regions received approximately 4 inches of rain on Tuesday (July 16). Marking the fifth wettest day on record since 1938. This total surpasses the typical July average of 2.9 inches for the entire month,” the outlet wrote.

“The heavy rainfall, combined with winds nearing 55 mph. Led to power outages, disruptions to transit service, road closures, and other issues for residents.”

Drake was a good sport about it though, captioning the video “this better be espresso martini,” referencing the brown watercolor.

Rap Stars Trade Shots in Summer Feud

This summer has been an open season for the Canadian-born rapper. One rapper who has taken shots at Drake is Rick Ross. In a new song titled “Champagne Moments,” the Miami artist implies that Drake got a nose job.

“You ain’t never want to be a n****anyway, n**** that’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father’s nose, n****.”

Ross also implies that Drake had surgery to get six-pack abs — which are now starting to dwindle — so he is wearing muscle shirts on his new tour.

“Yeah, you had that surgery, that six-pack gone. That’s why you wearin’ that funny s*** at your show, you can’t hide it, n****. White boy”

After the song was released, Drake revealed a text from his mother, Sandy asking him if the nose job rumors were true.

“He’s gone loopy. He hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist,” Drake responded to his mother via text. “He’s performing at proms for money it’s bad Don’t worry we’ll handle it.”